{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 09:54:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 11

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU head coach Tom Allen had planned to play freshman quarterback Michael Penix against Virginia, but the rookie sat out due to the weather and Peyton Ramsey's rhythm.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"All those guys played on the O line during the game and as a group did an awesome job. They were the reason why that Stevie Scott got all those yards rushing."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on IU's offensive line play from its 20-16 win over Virginia.

Headlines:

· IU’s plan was to play Penix, via HSR - LINK

· Allen coaches IU to victory, takes out the trash, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Romeo Langford and others must lead IU to NCAA tournament, via IDS - LINK

· Men's Soccer - COLUMN: The battle for Indiana supremacy, via IDS - LINK

· This is the Stevie Scott all that fuss was about, via CNHI - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}