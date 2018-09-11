Hoosier Daily: September 11
Tweets of the Day
Funny anecdote about that @CoachAllenIU celebratory trash can kick:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2018
The @IndianaFootball coach returned to the field early Sunday morning, only to find the trash can was still overturned.
He fixed that. pic.twitter.com/6nf7p95g7U
After 31 carries we are back in the squat rack this morning. Two guys that were busy Saturday night in the run game creating some power. @Steviescott8_ and @BKNIGHT62 getting after it this morning. In-Season training so important. pic.twitter.com/7hmSUbbViD— David Ballou (@IU_CoachBallou) September 10, 2018
Always part of our foundation.#IUBB pic.twitter.com/q2QKPASDms— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 10, 2018
I am hearing that if everything is approved, the competition pool at the proposed Deaconess Aquatic Center at Garvin Park will be named in honor of Evansville native and Olympic gold medalist, Lilly King. City Council meets tonight. pic.twitter.com/iVN4qJ3ulX— Randy Moore (@Randy14News) September 10, 2018
Breaking: Evv City Council unanimously votes approve plans for $28.4 mill aquatic center. Olympic Gold Medalist .@_king_lil ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/mOAJwsJPQJ— Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) September 11, 2018
Headlines:
· IU’s plan was to play Penix, via HSR - LINK
· Allen coaches IU to victory, takes out the trash, via HSR - LINK
· COLUMN: Romeo Langford and others must lead IU to NCAA tournament, via IDS - LINK
· Men's Soccer - COLUMN: The battle for Indiana supremacy, via IDS - LINK
· This is the Stevie Scott all that fuss was about, via CNHI - LINK
----
