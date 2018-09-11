Funny anecdote about that @CoachAllenIU celebratory trash can kick: The @IndianaFootball coach returned to the field early Sunday morning, only to find the trash can was still overturned. He fixed that. pic.twitter.com/6nf7p95g7U

After 31 carries we are back in the squat rack this morning. Two guys that were busy Saturday night in the run game creating some power. @Steviescott8_ and @BKNIGHT62 getting after it this morning. In-Season training so important. pic.twitter.com/7hmSUbbViD

Always part of our foundation. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/q2QKPASDms

I am hearing that if everything is approved, the competition pool at the proposed Deaconess Aquatic Center at Garvin Park will be named in honor of Evansville native and Olympic gold medalist, Lilly King. City Council meets tonight. pic.twitter.com/iVN4qJ3ulX

— IU head coach Tom Allen on IU's offensive line play from its 20-16 win over Virginia.

"All those guys played on the O line during the game and as a group did an awesome job. They were the reason why that Stevie Scott got all those yards rushing."

Headlines:

· IU’s plan was to play Penix, via HSR - LINK

· Allen coaches IU to victory, takes out the trash, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Romeo Langford and others must lead IU to NCAA tournament, via IDS - LINK

· Men's Soccer - COLUMN: The battle for Indiana supremacy, via IDS - LINK

· This is the Stevie Scott all that fuss was about, via CNHI - LINK

