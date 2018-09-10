What a Beautiful sight! It takes a lot of people to help get that Flag Raised each week. “Thank You” to All our fans that braved the rough conditions and supported our team! Go IU! #LEO pic.twitter.com/HD4oj5RNNd

#iufb today: 🏈 @JHowardx24 ( #DaBears ): 15 rushes for 82 yds; 5 rec for 25 yds 🏈 @CodyLatimer14 ( #GiantsPride ): 1 kick return for 15 yds 🏈 @greatness_16 ( #KeepPounding ): 2 rec for 4 yds; 1 tackle

Schwarber repping the alma mater on jersey day @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/rCDIz8e3rD

Jordan Howard gained about nine more yards after this pic.twitter.com/fBO2PnpPLE

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Virginia, via HSR - LINK

· Three Things: This is the Stevie Scott all that fuss was about, via CNHI - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.