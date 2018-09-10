Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 09:48:11 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: September 10

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU freshman running back Stevie Scott finished with 204 rushing yards in IU's 20-16 win over Virginia on Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Virginia, via HSR - LINK

· Three Things: This is the Stevie Scott all that fuss was about, via CNHI - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}