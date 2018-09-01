Hoosier Daily: September 1
Tweets of the Day
24 hours.#GoIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/5L7ydfxr7M— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 31, 2018
Ready for this work 👏#IUBB pic.twitter.com/n3vC44nVhX— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 31, 2018
First Class Business Trip 🛩 pic.twitter.com/aTFhByRfgg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 31, 2018
Headlines:
· FIU sees opener against Indiana as measuring stick for 2018, via AP - LINK
· Men's Soccer: No. 6 Indiana Blanks No. 22 Dartmouth, 3-0, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Women's Soccer: IU Takes Down Pepperdine on the Road, 2-1, via IUhoosiers.com - LINK
· Romeo Langford Brings a Dynamic Boost as Indiana Looks to Take the Next Step, via Sports Illustrated - LINK
----
