Ready for this work 👏 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/n3vC44nVhX

Headlines:

· FIU sees opener against Indiana as measuring stick for 2018, via AP - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 6 Indiana Blanks No. 22 Dartmouth, 3-0, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Women's Soccer: IU Takes Down Pepperdine on the Road, 2-1, via IUhoosiers.com - LINK

· Romeo Langford Brings a Dynamic Boost as Indiana Looks to Take the Next Step, via Sports Illustrated - LINK

----

