Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 09:15:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: September 1

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Zgnww270zzolm2m9yzad
Tom Allen and the Hoosiers kickoff at FIU tonight (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· FIU sees opener against Indiana as measuring stick for 2018, via AP - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 6 Indiana Blanks No. 22 Dartmouth, 3-0, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Women's Soccer: IU Takes Down Pepperdine on the Road, 2-1, via IUhoosiers.com - LINK

· Romeo Langford Brings a Dynamic Boost as Indiana Looks to Take the Next Step, via Sports Illustrated - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}