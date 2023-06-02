There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

On Thursday afternoon, the SEC approved a stopgap schedule solution for the 2024 season when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

The decision to remain at eight games in 2024 doesn't mean the conference can't move toward a nine-game schedule model in 2025.

“Look, over time nobody’s shying away from anything. We just didn’t add another game during a period of transition,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “If you’re that impatient, I’m glad you’re not leading a conference.”

The SEC is set to release the matchups for 2024 in a June 14 special airing on SEC Network. There are no guarantees that secondary rivalry games like Auburn-Georgia, Alabama-Tennessee and Texas-Texas A&M.

"We’re going to honor our traditional rivalries and our traditional games,” Sankey said. “We understand priorities in here.”

When asked if he expects a long-term solution to the SEC's scheduling model in 2025, Sankey said, "Nobody wants to want to go through this every year."