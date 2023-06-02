HOOSIER DAILY: SEC staying at eight in '24, clarity on B1G schedule
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
SEC STAYING AT EIGHT GAMES IN '24
On Thursday afternoon, the SEC approved a stopgap schedule solution for the 2024 season when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.
The decision to remain at eight games in 2024 doesn't mean the conference can't move toward a nine-game schedule model in 2025.
“Look, over time nobody’s shying away from anything. We just didn’t add another game during a period of transition,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “If you’re that impatient, I’m glad you’re not leading a conference.”
The SEC is set to release the matchups for 2024 in a June 14 special airing on SEC Network. There are no guarantees that secondary rivalry games like Auburn-Georgia, Alabama-Tennessee and Texas-Texas A&M.
"We’re going to honor our traditional rivalries and our traditional games,” Sankey said. “We understand priorities in here.”
When asked if he expects a long-term solution to the SEC's scheduling model in 2025, Sankey said, "Nobody wants to want to go through this every year."
MINOR DETAILS EMERGE ON B1G SCHEDULE
While most of the college football discourse this week has been focused on the SEC world because of SEC meetings, details emerged about the future of the Big Ten's schedule on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Expect the Big Ten to scrap divisions starting in 2024, Rittenberg reports. The Big Ten decided to keep divisions in place for 2024 despite other Power 5 conferences -- ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 -- removing divisions. Since moving to the East-West model, the East has won all nine league championship games and holds a 90-78 lead all-time in head-to-head matchups.
The Big Ten is considering three final models, including a Protect 3, Protect 2 and Flex Protect model.
The Protect 3 model follows a 3-6-6 pattern, which allows league members to protect three opponents and rotate the other six opponents twice in a four-year period. The Protect 2 plan has two protected opponents with the reaming games being played at least twice in a four-year timeline with two teams being played three times.
The Flex Protect provides Big Ten teams to protect up to three opponents. This model also allows the most flexibility and management of challenges of traveling to USC and UCLA, which Rittenberg reports is one of the final holdups.
HOOSIERS HOSTING LONG SNAPPER FOR VISIT
Indiana is hosting Lake Belton High School long snapper Isaiah Koonce for a visit this weekend.
Koosnce, a native of Temple, Texas, has performed well at camps across the country this year, including at Texas Tech and the Chris Rubio Midwest/Chicago camp in April.
He visited Northwestern in April shortly after taking a visit to Indiana where Indiana special teams coordinator Kase Teegardin is leading the Hoosier's pursuit.
Duke is one of the schools also heavily recruiting Koosnce.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE