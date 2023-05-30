There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SEC meetings begin today, and conference power brokers -- including commissioner Greg Sankey, chancellors and presidents, athletic directors and coaches -- are meeting in Destin, Fla., with one major question to answer: how many conference football games will be played when the conference expands in 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma?

The SEC is mulling over two models, a nine-game and eight-game model. The nine-game model has three protected opponents that would be played annually with the other six games rotating. The eight-game model has one protected opponent with a rotation of the other seven games. Each option allows every team to play each other twice in a four-year timeline. The conference is also expected to remove the divisional model it currently has.

The nine-game model, otherwise referred to as a 3-6-6 outline, provides more rivalry games to be preserved annually. In the eight-game model, some games like Auburn-Georgia, Tennessee-Alabama or Texas-Teas A&M might not be played every season.

"They’re huge games. Huge games, on the scale of college football games. Huge games,” Sankey said. “And we have an opportunity to play them every year or every other year. It’s not like we’re going to play them every 12 years.”

There does not seem to be a consensus among the 14 voting league members as to what the preferred model is. Sankey, however, is believed to be a proponent of a nine-game model.

"The league at the forefront of college athletics does not stand still. And this is the league at the forefront of college athletics,” Sankey said. “Now whether change happens immediately is part of the careful consideration. And a deep consideration.”

There's no guarantee that the SEC comes to a conclusion this week as to what their scheduling model in future seasons is going to be. But the SEC has been debating the models since the months following the Texas and Oklahoma additions becoming official in July 2021.

“I would prefer not to continue to circle the airport with the airplane, and would prefer to land it,” Sankey said.