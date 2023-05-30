HOOSIER DAILY: SEC staying at eight?, Big 12 continues to look at expansion
SEC STAYING AT EIGHT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL GAMES?
SEC meetings begin today, and conference power brokers -- including commissioner Greg Sankey, chancellors and presidents, athletic directors and coaches -- are meeting in Destin, Fla., with one major question to answer: how many conference football games will be played when the conference expands in 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma?
The SEC is mulling over two models, a nine-game and eight-game model. The nine-game model has three protected opponents that would be played annually with the other six games rotating. The eight-game model has one protected opponent with a rotation of the other seven games. Each option allows every team to play each other twice in a four-year timeline. The conference is also expected to remove the divisional model it currently has.
The nine-game model, otherwise referred to as a 3-6-6 outline, provides more rivalry games to be preserved annually. In the eight-game model, some games like Auburn-Georgia, Tennessee-Alabama or Texas-Teas A&M might not be played every season.
"They’re huge games. Huge games, on the scale of college football games. Huge games,” Sankey said. “And we have an opportunity to play them every year or every other year. It’s not like we’re going to play them every 12 years.”
There does not seem to be a consensus among the 14 voting league members as to what the preferred model is. Sankey, however, is believed to be a proponent of a nine-game model.
"The league at the forefront of college athletics does not stand still. And this is the league at the forefront of college athletics,” Sankey said. “Now whether change happens immediately is part of the careful consideration. And a deep consideration.”
There's no guarantee that the SEC comes to a conclusion this week as to what their scheduling model in future seasons is going to be. But the SEC has been debating the models since the months following the Texas and Oklahoma additions becoming official in July 2021.
“I would prefer not to continue to circle the airport with the airplane, and would prefer to land it,” Sankey said.
BIG 12 CONTINUES TO DISCUSS EXPANSION
Since replacing Bob Bowslby as Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark has focused loads of attention on league expansion, and this week the conference is conducting Spring meetings in West Virginia, and conference expansion is likely to be a big focus, per Sports Illustrated.
In addition to heavily courting Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, the Big 12 has been linked to Gonzaga and more recently UConn. The Bulldogs and Huskies would bring major basketball brands to, arguably, the country's best basketball conference.
The Big 12 is also showing interest in adding San Diego State and UNLV. However, the league's media deal with ESPN and FOX says that any additions to the conference from non-Power 5 conferences would lead to revenue being distributed by however many schools are added. Conversely, if a Power 5 school is added to the conference there is a pro-rata share for new members.
The Big 12 is set to be at 14 members this season with Texas and Oklahoma playing their last season in the conference while new members BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF join the league.
KALKBRENNER RETURNS
Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner announced his return to Creighton for another season on Monday. The two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 All-Big East member elects to return to college for a fourth season after declaring for the NBA Draft and going through the process of meeting with teams and participating in the NBA Draft Combine.
Kalkbrenner averaged just a tick under 16.0 points last season with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game for the Blue Jays in 34 games last season.
Now, Creighton awaits a decision from Trey Alexander, who averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds last season while making 41 percent of his 3-point attempts a year ago.
Creighton could compete with other top teams in the Big East next season, including UConn, Marquette, Xavier and potentially a quartet of Providence, Villanova, St. John's and Georgetown.
