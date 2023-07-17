There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

TALKING SEASON CONTINUES WITH THE SEC

Last week, the Big 12 officially started what has become known as "talking season" in college football with league commissioner Brett Yormark hosting all 14 league members for media days. This week, the SEC takes talking season to a new level with the conference's media days taking place in Nashville, Tenn., for the first time in the league's history. The event spans four days, Monday-Thursday. All of the league's coaches and players from each school will represent the conference throughout the week with top storylines being Georiga's quest for a third straight national championship, Alabama's hopes of returning to the SEC Championship game and College Football Playoff and if LSU can repeat -- and keep the Tide out of the SEC Championship Game -- with a Western division title in Brian Kelly's second season. Commissioner Greg Sankey is also likely to field questions about the conference's stop-gap eight-game schedule in 2024 when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference. Sanky -- one of the most powerful people in college sports -- is also like to share opinions on the direction of NIL, something he -- and his conference's schools -- have been vocal about needing improvements.

KANSAS RELEASES FRESHMAN FROM NLI

Marcus Adams -- a four-star recruit in the 2023 class -- enrolled in classes at Kansas in June, but told On3's Joe Tipton that he was asking for a release of his national letter of intent and hopes to find a new school prior to the season. “I want to thank Jayhawk Nation and coach Self and Townsend for being a great help in my development and time here. Your support showed me a lot. To the fans, thank you for all the help with the media and the in-person love. “I would like to request a release from my National Letter of Intent in order to find out where I truly belong. It was a hard decision. I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well. Thank you and please respect my decision.” Adams committed to Kansas in March over serious interest from Syracuse and UCLA. He announced that he was reclassifying from the 2024 class to the 2023 class shortly after his commitment to the Jayhawks.

TEXAS NOT BACK, BUT TRYING TO BE IN FINAL BIG 12 SEASON