HOOSIER DAILY: Scrimmage structure, the schools keeping Stanford, Cal out
SATURDAY'S SCRIMMAGE FORMAT
Indiana football completed their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning, and while Tom Allen let press members watch his team from the press box, media is prevented from sharing details from what was shown on the field.
Still, the format of the scrimmage opened with the punters getting work kicking to three of Indiana's potential return men in the 2023 season. Later, the team broke into offensive and defensive groups and went through a "move the ball" type of session where the offense looked to move the chains before continuing to a traditional scrimmage. At the end, the Hoosiers went through a two-minute drill/hurry-up offense.
"It's about how can you make it as close to game day as you possibly can. When those situations happen, that's where your evaluation is the most valuable," Allen said. "This past week we had third-and-short goal line, full-go-live, so I thought that was great. Two-minute situations, I think we can evaluate live because of the clock and the pressure with that. The rest of that, a lot of it is going to be today. Position battles how do guys perform, we call this preseason game No. 1 so how you perform today, it's going to be a big deal."
Cloudy, rainy skies partied before Indiana got out onto the Memorial Stadium meaning the players worked in mostly humid conditions on Saturday morning. Allen, though, was hoping for some sort of weather conditions to challenge his players.
Saturday was also the first time that Indiana's players were able to go through a game-line situation with the new clock rules in college football. Starting this season, the clock is functioning more like it does in the NFL. Excluding the final two minutes of either half, the clock will continue to run after a first down.
"We had the Big Ten officials here last night talking to our team, going through all that progression," Allen said. "Obviously, within the last two minutes of the half in the game, it's the same as it used to be, but up to that point, the clock's going to run. So, that will be different. This will be the first time I'll have that done."
FOUR SCHOOLS KEEPING STANFORD, CAL OUT OF ACC
Amid the potential collapse of the Pac-12 with the announced departures of USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, Cal and Stanford are looking to potentially find a new home in the ACC.
It makes little sense conceptionally speaking, but the Cardinal and Bears are just one vote away from having the necessary 12 votes to be admitted into the ACC, according to reports. Four ACC schools, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Clemson are the four schools voting no to prevent Stanford and Cal from joining the ACC.
The four schools reported to be against Stanford and Cal joining the ACC are all among the seven schools who earlier this summer pleaded for uneven revenue distribution in the conference. Florida State is among the most vocal about their displeasure with the growing revenue gap between ACC schools and Big Ten and SEC members.
ACC schools are locked into a Grant of Rights until 2036 with ESPN. The revenue distributions ACC schools are set to receive is about $30 million less than Big Ten and SEC schools, so the conference has begun exploring ways to increase revenue, including expansion.
However, and expanded ACC might not bring increased media rights distribution to current ACC schools.
BIDGUNA TO AUBURN
Flory Bidunga, a top-10 national prospect and former Indiana target from Kokomo, Ind., announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday.
The five-star center commits to Auburn over a final group of schools that included Duke, Kansas and Michigan. Duke was the perceived favorite entering the week, but a late surge from Auburn gave Tiger head coach Bruce Pearl an incredible rim protector and rim running big to build his recruiting class and 2024-25 roster around.
Standing around 7-foot, Bidguna is an unbelievable athlete. He moves fluidly and plays strong above the rim slamming down aggressive dunks. He has great rim protection skills because of his length and verticality on the defensive side. He is still developing as a ball handler, passer and most notably as a shooter. But Bidguna has the potential to be a top 10 draft pick in 2025.
Bidunga is the highest-ranked member of the Tigers class.
