Indiana football completed their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning, and while Tom Allen let press members watch his team from the press box, media is prevented from sharing details from what was shown on the field.

Still, the format of the scrimmage opened with the punters getting work kicking to three of Indiana's potential return men in the 2023 season. Later, the team broke into offensive and defensive groups and went through a "move the ball" type of session where the offense looked to move the chains before continuing to a traditional scrimmage. At the end, the Hoosiers went through a two-minute drill/hurry-up offense.

"It's about how can you make it as close to game day as you possibly can. When those situations happen, that's where your evaluation is the most valuable," Allen said. "This past week we had third-and-short goal line, full-go-live, so I thought that was great. Two-minute situations, I think we can evaluate live because of the clock and the pressure with that. The rest of that, a lot of it is going to be today. Position battles how do guys perform, we call this preseason game No. 1 so how you perform today, it's going to be a big deal."

Cloudy, rainy skies partied before Indiana got out onto the Memorial Stadium meaning the players worked in mostly humid conditions on Saturday morning. Allen, though, was hoping for some sort of weather conditions to challenge his players.

Saturday was also the first time that Indiana's players were able to go through a game-line situation with the new clock rules in college football. Starting this season, the clock is functioning more like it does in the NFL. Excluding the final two minutes of either half, the clock will continue to run after a first down.

"We had the Big Ten officials here last night talking to our team, going through all that progression," Allen said. "Obviously, within the last two minutes of the half in the game, it's the same as it used to be, but up to that point, the clock's going to run. So, that will be different. This will be the first time I'll have that done."