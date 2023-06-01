There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Northwestern's Chase Audige elected to remain in the NBA Draft and no official announcement was made about Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy . Occasionally word comes after the deadline about a player's intentions for next season, so reporting on Mulcahy could come on Thursday.

Players declared for the NBA Draft who elected to return to college had to announce their intentions for next season by midnight on Wednesday. Noteable players returning to the Big Ten next season include:

Kickoff times for four Indiana football games, including the season opener against Ohio State, were announced on Wednesday.

- Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State at 3:30 ET on CBS

- Fri., Sept. 8 vs. Indiana State at 7:00/8:00 ET on BTN

- Sat., Sept. 16 vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium) at noon on BTN

- Sat., Oct. 21, vs. Rutgers (Homecoming) at noon, TV TBD

The remaining eight games will have kickoff times and television designation released 12 days before kickoff. Networks hold the power to also flex kickoff times and broadcast information to six days prior to kickoff in the season too.