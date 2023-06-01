HOOSIER DAILY: Returning to the B1G, kickoff times
RETURNING TO THE BIG TEN...
Players declared for the NBA Draft who elected to return to college had to announce their intentions for next season by midnight on Wednesday. Noteable players returning to the Big Ten next season include:
Illinois: Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr.
Michigan State: Jaden Akins, AJ Hoggard
Nebraska: Keisei Tominaga
Purdue: Zach Edey
Rutgers: Cliff Omoruyi
Northwestern's Chase Audige elected to remain in the NBA Draft and no official announcement was made about Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy. Occasionally word comes after the deadline about a player's intentions for next season, so reporting on Mulcahy could come on Thursday.
KICKOFF TIMES RELEASED FOR FOUR FOOTBALL GAMES
Kickoff times for four Indiana football games, including the season opener against Ohio State, were announced on Wednesday.
- Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Ohio State at 3:30 ET on CBS
- Fri., Sept. 8 vs. Indiana State at 7:00/8:00 ET on BTN
- Sat., Sept. 16 vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium) at noon on BTN
- Sat., Oct. 21, vs. Rutgers (Homecoming) at noon, TV TBD
The remaining eight games will have kickoff times and television designation released 12 days before kickoff. Networks hold the power to also flex kickoff times and broadcast information to six days prior to kickoff in the season too.
BOWL GAME INFORMATION RELEASED FOR 2023-24
Bowl game information was released for the 2023-24 season, the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff. The CFP games this season are the Sugar and Rose Bowls, which are played on Jan. 1. The National Championship is slated for Jan. 8 in Houston.
Big Ten Bowl Game tie-ins:
- Orange Bowl: Dec. 30 at 4:00
- Citrus Bowl: Jan. 1 at 1:00
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 1 at noon
- Music City Bowl: Dec. 30 at 2:00
- Gator Bowl: Dec. 29 at noon
- Pinstripe Bowl: Dec. 28 at 2:15
- Guranteed Rate Bowl: Dec. 26 at 9:00
- Quick Lane Bowl: Dec. 26 at 2:00
- Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 23 at 7:30
