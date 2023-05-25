HOOSIER DAILY: Pole Vaulters fly to Austin, EMU added FB schedule in '28
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
FOOTBALL ADDS EASTERN MICHIGAN IN '28
On Wednesday, Indiana and Eastern Michigan announce a partnership to play on Sept. 9, 2028 -- it will be the second meeting between the two schools. Indiana previously beat EMU 37-6 in 1990.
Future Indiana Nonconpponents
2023: Indiana St, Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium, Akron
2024: Florida International, at Louisville, Charlotte
2025: Old Dominion, Louisville, Indiana State
2026: Colorado State, Ball State, at UConn
2027: at Virginia, Indiana State
2028: Eastern Michigan, Virginia
2029: Western Kentucky
2030: at Notre Dame
2031: Notre Dame
POLE VAULTERS SECURE SPOTS IN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tyler Carrell and Nathan Stone won two spots in the NCAA Outdoor Championships after finishing in the top-12 of the men's pole vault at the NCAA East Prelims on Wednesday.
Stone's third attempt went for 5.05m/16-6.75 and Carrel's third attempt when 5.30/17-4.5. They both cleared 5.40/17-8.5. This is Carrel's first bid to the NCAA Championships and Stone's fourth trip to the national championship, his second outdoor. This is the first time that Indiana has sent two pole vaulters to the NCAA Championships.
USC NAMES INTERIM AD
On Wednesday, USC president Carol Folt announced that Dr. Denise Kwok would serve as USC's interim executive administrator after the sudden resignation of former athletic director Mike Bohn.
Joining Kwok is a team of three other individuals outside of the University to ""ensure USC continues to function seamlessly during the transition and complete its preparation for joining the Big Ten Conference," Folt wrote. Former Penn State and Cal athletic director Sandy Barbour, former Duke FO Mitch Moser and former Big 12 commissioner Kevin Weiberg, who also helped establish the Big Ten Network.
Bohn's resignation comes amid an investigation into his behavior and management of the Trojan's athletic department.
