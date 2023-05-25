There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

FOOTBALL ADDS EASTERN MICHIGAN IN '28

On Wednesday, Indiana and Eastern Michigan announce a partnership to play on Sept. 9, 2028 -- it will be the second meeting between the two schools. Indiana previously beat EMU 37-6 in 1990. Future Indiana Nonconpponents 2023: Indiana St, Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium, Akron 2024: Florida International, at Louisville, Charlotte 2025: Old Dominion, Louisville, Indiana State 2026: Colorado State, Ball State, at UConn 2027: at Virginia, Indiana State 2028: Eastern Michigan, Virginia 2029: Western Kentucky 2030: at Notre Dame 2031: Notre Dame

POLE VAULTERS SECURE SPOTS IN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tyler Carrell and Nathan Stone won two spots in the NCAA Outdoor Championships after finishing in the top-12 of the men's pole vault at the NCAA East Prelims on Wednesday. Stone's third attempt went for 5.05m/16-6.75 and Carrel's third attempt when 5.30/17-4.5. They both cleared 5.40/17-8.5. This is Carrel's first bid to the NCAA Championships and Stone's fourth trip to the national championship, his second outdoor. This is the first time that Indiana has sent two pole vaulters to the NCAA Championships.

USC NAMES INTERIM AD