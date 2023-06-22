HOOSIER DAILY: Penny suspended, Hancock retires, Bama gets four star
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
PENNY HARDAWAY SUSPENDED FOR THREE GAMES
Penny Hardaway is suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season for recruiting violations, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.
The violations come from coaches making impermissible in-home recruiting visits with a prospect in his junior year of high school during the 2021-22 academic year, according to the NCAA's Divison I Committee on Infractions panel.
In a statement, the NCAA said the Memphis head coach violated the rules "because of his personal involvement in the violations and failure to monitor his staff."
NCAA rules state that coaches aren't allowed to visit a recruit until April of a prospect's junior year of high school.
The first three games on Memphis' 2023-24 schedule are Jackson State, at Missouri and Alabama State.
CFP'S HANCOCK RETIRING IN 2025
Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, is stepping away at the end of this season and retiring when his contract expires on Feb. 1, 2025, he announced in a news release on Wednesday.
In 2012, Hanock took the role shortly after the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2012.
Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said that he anticipates Hancock will "shift to a new role with the CFP in 2024 to help with the transition" to the 12-team CFP, which beings in the 2024-25 college football seasons.
JARIN STEVENSON COMMITS TO THE TIDE
Jarin Stevenson announced his commitment to Alabama and reclassification to the 2023 class on Wednesday.
Stevenson helps fills the departures of Charles Bediako, Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller, who are all potential NBA Draft picks on Thursday. Stevenson is a gifted defender and does a stout job of transitioning from the defensive side to the offensive end.
A four-star recruit, Stevenson commits to Alabama over finalists North Carolina and Virginia.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE