There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Penny Hardaway is suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season for recruiting violations, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

The violations come from coaches making impermissible in-home recruiting visits with a prospect in his junior year of high school during the 2021-22 academic year, according to the NCAA's Divison I Committee on Infractions panel.

In a statement, the NCAA said the Memphis head coach violated the rules "because of his personal involvement in the violations and failure to monitor his staff."

NCAA rules state that coaches aren't allowed to visit a recruit until April of a prospect's junior year of high school.

The first three games on Memphis' 2023-24 schedule are Jackson State, at Missouri and Alabama State.