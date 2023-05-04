There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

ESPN, PAC-12 STILL NEGOTIATING

The Pac-12 and ESPN are still negotiating terms on tier-1 media rights according to reports from the Athletic's Nicole Auerbach on Wednesday. The Pac-12 and commissioner George Kliavkoff have been negotiating with various media companies for rights to broadcast the league's games for months. Streaming is expected to be a significant component of the league's next media rights contract with Apple and Amazon both being rumored to be involved in the negotiations. However, ESPN's involvement has been difficult to pin -- until Wednesday. The sports broadcast giant is still in need of content for the late window on Saturdays now that ESPN no longer has broadcasting rights for Big Ten games starting in July 2023. ESPN's involvement in the negotiations could provide the Pac-12 with more distribution and greater revenue shares among conference members --- and potentially help the Pac-12 rival, or surpass, the contract the Big 12 received months ago with FOX and ESPN that is worth about $2.3 billion.

DECISION DAY FOR HUNTER DICKINSON

Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked player in the transfer portal, is expected to announce his next destination on Thursday. The former Michigan Wolverine is deciding between Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova, Georgetown and Maryland. On Wednesday night, Dickinson posted on Twitter that he would not return to Michigan with a lengthy message expressing his gratitude to Michigan and the school's fans. A consensus All-American and three-time All-Big Ten selection, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds a game last season for Michigan's NIT team. In his career he is averaging 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. Alec Busse's Prediction: Dickinson will commit to Kansas, and the Jayhawks will become one of the country's favorites to win the national championship along with Duke.

MEN'S GOLF GOING TO AUBURN