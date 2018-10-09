Hoosier Daily: October 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Can confirm the sad news circling Twitter tonight:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 9, 2018
IU legend George Taliferro, the first African-American drafted by an NFL team, has died. One of the iconic figures in Indiana Athletics history. #iufb
Chemo on Mondays .. Practice on Tuesdays ... hasn’t missed a Tuesday practice yet ... toughest kid I know !!! @mattstauder ..... it’s not over yet but all the chemo is ! #RingtheBell pic.twitter.com/gER6OtIqgj— Mike Hart (@MHart2032) October 9, 2018
May have been after the whistle, but Vic making things look effortless tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/V7mo2CFQZw— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 9, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Monday notebook: Tom Allen really enjoyed his Sunday night, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from Monday’s IU football media session, via IDS - LINK
· IU's O line better, D line needs more pressure on QB, via CNHI - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.