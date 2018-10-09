Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 09:24:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 9

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Eiajwouw8poqncxfagwj
IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord and the Hoosiers host Iowa this Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"If you had been anywhere near this block, you would have heard me screaming for quite a bit."
— IU head coach Tom Allen when asked if he has celebrated anything in recruiting recently on Monday. On Sunday, 2019 four-star running back Sampson James committed to IU.

Headlines:

· Monday notebook: Tom Allen really enjoyed his Sunday night, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from Monday’s IU football media session, via IDS - LINK

· IU's O line better, D line needs more pressure on QB, via CNHI - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}