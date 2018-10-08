Hoosier Daily: October 8
Tweets of the Day
Please keep voting for Larry Tracy in Region C! Vote for the final two spots in the Under Armour All-America Game! @amfam #DreamFearlessly pic.twitter.com/GdjTJtYIBw https://t.co/8IFCE9L411— Lori VP Juerling (@mrsjuerlo) October 6, 2018
STAYING HOME🔴⚪️🔴⚪️‼️ pic.twitter.com/MUWsF91rRj— Sampson (@Sjames_2) October 7, 2018
Think former Michigan star and current #iufb RB coach Mike Hart is happy he flipped an Ohio State commit? https://t.co/QeS9d1GIzS— Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 8, 2018
Headlines:
· 4-star RB Sampson James flips commitment from Ohio State to IU, via HSR - LINK
· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss at Ohio State. via HSR - LINK
· Men's Soccer: Three takeaways from IU’s victory over No. 14 Michigan, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Men's Soccer: Smallest guy on the pitch makes biggest contributions, via IDS - LINK
