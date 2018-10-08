Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 8

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Vfcb1iwkopur66ns0xer
The Hoosiers got a big pickup in four-star running back Sampson James on Sunday, flipping him from Ohio State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"What's interesting is he reminds me actually quite a bit of a guy that Ohio State has right now, and that's Mike Weber. A guy who certainly has the size to be an every down back but also has an explosiveness and that vision and that change of direction ability."
— Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt on new IU commit Sampson James, who flipped to the Hoosiers from Ohio State on Sunday.

Headlines:

· 4-star RB Sampson James flips commitment from Ohio State to IU, via HSR - LINK

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss at Ohio State. via HSR - LINK

· Men's Soccer: Three takeaways from IU’s victory over No. 14 Michigan, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Men's Soccer: Smallest guy on the pitch makes biggest contributions, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

