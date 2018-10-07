Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: October 7

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers fell to 4-2 on the season with Saturday's 49-26 loss at Ohio State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I talked to our guys in the locker room and said there's always a window at the end of the game when you have to put all of your energy right in there to make that game changing play, to make a difference in the game. That was our window of opportunity and we just couldn't take advantage of it."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the missed opportunities in two late third quarter drives in IU's loss at Ohio State.

Headlines:

· Buckeyes overpower Hoosiers, 49-26, via HSR - LINK

· NOTES: Hoosiers sling it downfield, via HSR - LINK

· IU passing game shows 'how scary we can be' in first-half performance at Ohio State, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU’s loss at No. 3 Ohio State, via IDS - LINK

· Ohio State limps to finish against Indiana, 49-26, via BuckeyeGrove.com - LINK

----

