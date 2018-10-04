Hoosier Daily: October 4
Tweets of the Day
re-imagined my trip to an #IUFB game as a post-earth futurescape pic.twitter.com/H9GI0cqM18— yung lexapro (@btownmoose) October 4, 2018
Ooooh weee! @JHowardx24 and @spiceadams go cruisin' in maybe the flashiest car you'll see all season on #BigGuysInABenz. #MBChicagolandDealers | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/1PeJcS7Ds8— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2018
Allen also joked that tight end Peyton Hendershot's circus catch was because of a drill the team runs. #iufb— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) October 3, 2018
Block I Mojo #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/l0JmN3Y94i— RESPECTABLE ADAM (Bruner) (@B89Adam) October 3, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Jamar Johnson playing wherever he’s needed in IU secondary, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU football’s young secondary is on its way, but Ohio State will test how far's left to go, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Terry Hutchens column: Can IU football ever close in on hoops?, via CNHI - LINK
· Ohio State vs. Indiana by the numbers, sports, tuition and academics, via Cleveland Plain Dealer - LINK
· K.J. Hill becoming a big-time player in Buckeye offense, via BuckeyeGrove.com - LINK
· Urban Meyer says he is concerned about Buckeyes depth, via Dayton Daily News - LINK
· IU shutout by Kentucky; 9-game winning streak broken, via IDS - LINK
----
