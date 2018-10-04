Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 4

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Lcyyzm00knvbnlttlrhw
IU safety Jamar Johnson was featured this week by the Indianapolis Star, which is included in our links below.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The guy we just played is one of the best we've gone against in Penn State's McSorley, and I see a lot of that in him [Ramsey]. The extension of plays, the ruggedness, the get the first down and move the chains-type guy."
— Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey

Headlines:

· Jamar Johnson playing wherever he’s needed in IU secondary, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU football’s young secondary is on its way, but Ohio State will test how far's left to go, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Terry Hutchens column: Can IU football ever close in on hoops?, via CNHI - LINK

· Ohio State vs. Indiana by the numbers, sports, tuition and academics, via Cleveland Plain Dealer - LINK

· K.J. Hill becoming a big-time player in Buckeye offense, via BuckeyeGrove.com - LINK

· Urban Meyer says he is concerned about Buckeyes depth, via Dayton Daily News - LINK

· IU shutout by Kentucky; 9-game winning streak broken, via IDS - LINK

----

