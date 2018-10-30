Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU head coach Archie Miller hosted his first radio show of the season last night.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We held a good offensive team to a really poor day. Probably some of that is shooting on their end, or some good looks that didn’t go down. But … they scored 48 on us and they were well below those averages, so we did something right on that end."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on IU's play against Loyola Chicago from a scrimmage.

Headlines:

· Fitzner an important addition for Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK

· Miller pleased with defense in scrimmage vs. Loyola Chicago, via HSR - LINK

----

