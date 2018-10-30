Hoosier Daily: October 30
Tweets of the Day
.@RaceThompson1 talks about how he used last year to help prepare himself for the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/GlaMk00BU6— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 30, 2018
BIG dunk in the Big 🍎 by @NoahVonleh #ProIUpic.twitter.com/GCaeFeMTrq— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 30, 2018
Miller targets Christmas as a date by which De'Ron Davis should be rounding back into his old form.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 29, 2018
So that's injury updates on Davis, Thompson and Green provided so far by Miller. #iubb
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Fitzner an important addition for Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK
· Miller pleased with defense in scrimmage vs. Loyola Chicago, via HSR - LINK
----
