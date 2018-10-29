Hoosier Daily: October 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
ESPN #16 Trayce Jackson Davis and Pierce Thomas Put On A Dunk Show At Metro Indy https://t.co/beJfTHAKPk @MetroIndyBball #inthegymhoops pic.twitter.com/vUONVNkKJ2— In The Gym Hoops (@inthegymhoops_) October 29, 2018
Thank you IU Family for wishing my mother a Happy Birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TciQg079B7— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) October 28, 2018
Former Indiana running back Jordan Howard with his third touchdown of the season. He finished with a game-high 22 carries for 81 yards in addition to the score for the Bears in a 24-10 win over the Jets on Sunday. #iufb pic.twitter.com/WfxjFDqlgb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) October 28, 2018
Headlines:
· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Minnesota, via HSR - LINK
· Three Takeaways: Indiana rallies but can't finish against Minnesota, via CNHI - LINK
· IU men's soccer ends conference play undefeated, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: IU men's soccer's seniors are the elite eight of college soccer, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.