Hoosier Daily: October 29

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers head into the bye week at 4-5 on the season.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Minnesota, via HSR - LINK

· Three Takeaways: Indiana rallies but can't finish against Minnesota, via CNHI - LINK

· IU men's soccer ends conference play undefeated, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: IU men's soccer's seniors are the elite eight of college soccer, via IDS - LINK

----

