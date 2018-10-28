Hoosier Daily: October 28
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University. Thanks to Coach Miller and staff for the visit. #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/p22KUXQZHf— Caleb Furst (@calebfurst) October 27, 2018
The five highest-graded players from Minnesota's thrilling victory over Indiana on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/AIOypmzwyY— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2018
#2WayPlayer and #GLeagueAlum @troywilliams_' first points of the 2018-19 @NBA season with the @SacramentoKings 👏@IndianaMBB ↗️ @iawolves (Energy) ➡️ @RGVVipers ➡️ @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/85QkmTBmr0— NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 27, 2018
Headlines:
· Hoosiers running out of opportunities, via HSR - LINK
· Upon Further Review: Gophers vs. Indiana, via FOXSports - LINK
· No. 2 Indiana Hosts No. 12 Michigan State on Senior Day, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
