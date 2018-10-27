Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 27

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers fell to 4-5 on the season with Saturday's loss at Minnesota.
Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Even if IU football thinks its better, it still finds new ways to lose, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Hoosiers can’t complete comeback, fall 38-31, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football’s loss at Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: IU football deceives fans yet again in road loss to Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

