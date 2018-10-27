. @IndianaFootball will NOT go quietly into the night. We've got an 8-point game, folks. pic.twitter.com/lhMwYfXDal

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? A successful 2-pt conversion after this @IndianaFootball TD anddd we're all tied up. pic.twitter.com/EkkKWftGO7

Bryant Fitzgerald has now had a hand in 6 takeaways this year 👀

This was pretty. 👍 Donovan Hale hauls it in over the shoulder, and @IndianaFootball isn't done yet: pic.twitter.com/b3OcIOfWyx

Headlines:

· Even if IU football thinks its better, it still finds new ways to lose, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Hoosiers can’t complete comeback, fall 38-31, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football’s loss at Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: IU football deceives fans yet again in road loss to Minnesota, via IDS - LINK

----

