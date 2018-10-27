Hoosier Daily: October 27
Tweets of the Day
.@IndianaFootball will NOT go quietly into the night.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018
We've got an 8-point game, folks. pic.twitter.com/lhMwYfXDal
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018
A successful 2-pt conversion after this @IndianaFootball TD anddd we're all tied up. pic.twitter.com/EkkKWftGO7
Bryant Fitzgerald has now had a hand in 6 takeaways this year 👀— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2018
This was pretty. 👍— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 27, 2018
Donovan Hale hauls it in over the shoulder, and @IndianaFootball isn't done yet: pic.twitter.com/b3OcIOfWyx
Headlines:
· Even if IU football thinks its better, it still finds new ways to lose, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Hoosiers can’t complete comeback, fall 38-31, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU football’s loss at Minnesota, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: IU football deceives fans yet again in road loss to Minnesota, via IDS - LINK
----
