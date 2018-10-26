Hoosier Daily: October 26
Tweets of the Day
#IUnit19 🔴⚪️ always showing love ✊🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/d56V8ZEvLM— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) October 26, 2018
ICYMI: Former @THNorthSports football star @RBJunior3 was recently announced as a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy for his community service.— Nicole Krasean (@NicoleK_WTWO) October 25, 2018
The @IndianaFootball running back started a GoFundMe for team manager Matt Stauder that has raised nearly $32,000. @WTWOsports pic.twitter.com/Ff5wglpzNz
Appreciate @LataviusM stopping by the hotel to see some of the guys tonight! pic.twitter.com/Un1ZECsNyz— Mike Hart (@MHart2032) October 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· 4 storylines for IU’s game at Minnesota, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana offensive line must control Minnesota's pressure, via CNHI - LINK
· Don't count P.J. Fleck among those surprised at Gophers' struggles, via Star Tribune - LINK
· IU baseball defeats Southern Indiana in final fall exhibition ahead of intrasquad World Series, via IDS - LINK
----
