Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 09:29:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 26

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Agig3omgh3vsedl6bzco
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey and the Hoosiers head to Minnesota on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"You can't really overstate what a big deal that is to have a whole several months where you don't play ball and how that sets you back a little bit. He's continued to get better and better."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on Bryant Fitzgerald's development.

Headlines:

· 4 storylines for IU’s game at Minnesota, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana offensive line must control Minnesota's pressure, via CNHI - LINK

· Don't count P.J. Fleck among those surprised at Gophers' struggles, via Star Tribune - LINK

· IU baseball defeats Southern Indiana in final fall exhibition ahead of intrasquad World Series, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}