Hoosier Daily: October 25
Tweets of the Day
#MMPPoY Championship— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 24, 2018
(13) Grant Williams - @Vol_Hoops
(15) Juwan Morgan - @IndianaMBB#GBO #IUBB
Indiana head coach Tom Allen on his radio show tonight said safety Devon Matthews could return this week against Minnesota, while tight end Ryan Watercutter is close to a return. #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) October 24, 2018
Hoosiers helping Hoosiers.@Jones_Reakwon: https://t.co/DJk6J1U9dD@MattStauder: https://t.co/O4Dna7goPl pic.twitter.com/ALY44XdM4h— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Friday night is must-win for IU - and Minnesota, via CNHI - LINK
· No. 2 IU soccer wins outright Big Ten title, via HSR - LINK
· COLUMN: Buckeye beat down, Big Ten title highlight night for IU, via IDS - LINK
· Gophers vs. Indiana scouting report: Dynamic sophomore quarterback leading Hoosiers, via Star Tribune - LINK
----
