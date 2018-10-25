Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Tom Allen and the Hoosiers head to Minnesota on Friday night.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Quote of the Day

"It's like anything else, that's why I brought them together after the game. I didn't want them to slide into any negative thoughts. You just have to come together. We have a good core guys that have been here before that know what that looks like."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on how IU's players are handling its four-game skid.

Headlines:

· Friday night is must-win for IU - and Minnesota, via CNHI - LINK

· No. 2 IU soccer wins outright Big Ten title, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Buckeye beat down, Big Ten title highlight night for IU, via IDS - LINK

· Gophers vs. Indiana scouting report: Dynamic sophomore quarterback leading Hoosiers, via Star Tribune - LINK

