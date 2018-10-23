Hoosier Daily: October 23
Tweets of the Day
Beyond blessed to have received an opportunity to further my athletic and academic career at Indiana University #GoHoosiers 🔴🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/uV8fGEfrgP— Khyheem😈 (@Kaytosaucy) October 23, 2018
10/30, we’ll be there!— Crimson Guard (@IUCrimsonGuard) October 22, 2018
🎉: https://t.co/a6SLydRYOr pic.twitter.com/AfGVwKMTQC
Tevin Coleman showing some BURST and getting the touchdown!— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 23, 2018
(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8Ok6kwXURY
great visit at indiana this weekend! what y’all think?👀🔴⚪️ (not committed) pic.twitter.com/TKaDnwVY5g— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) October 22, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Jones, family trying to move on after Hurricane Michael, via HSR - LINK
· What P.J. Fleck said at Minnesota's weekly press conference, via SaturdayTradition - LINK
· Penix out for season with torn ACL, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU football’s Monday media availability, via IDS - LINK
· IU men's basketball to have open practice that students can watch, via IDS - LINK
· Three things to know as IU men's soccer tries to clinch Big Ten regular season title, via IDS - LINK
----
