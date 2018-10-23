Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 10:00:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 23

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qa6vv0dfwbvrvbtt92eb
IU head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers will host an open practice for IU students on Oct. 30.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The kick itself is step number one. Step number two is personnel. So we adjust in personnel, made some changes and to get guys that we feel like will do a better job. Obviously the guys we had in there we thought were going to do a good job, did not get the job done."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on addressing kick coverage following the loss to Penn State.

Headlines:

· Jones, family trying to move on after Hurricane Michael, via HSR - LINK

· What P.J. Fleck said at Minnesota's weekly press conference, via SaturdayTradition - LINK

· Penix out for season with torn ACL, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football’s Monday media availability, via IDS - LINK

· IU men's basketball to have open practice that students can watch, via IDS - LINK

· Three things to know as IU men's soccer tries to clinch Big Ten regular season title, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}