{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 09:19:01 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: October 21

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers fell 33-28 to Penn State on Saturday.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It just makes me want to puke."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on giving up big plays on kickoff returns in IU's loss to Penn State.

Headlines:

· Another missed opportunity for IU in loss to Penn State, via HSR - LINK

· Notes: First-half fail an exercise in frustration, via HSR - LINK

· Penn State's McSorley beats IU with his legs not his arm, via CNHI - LINK

· IU Notebook: Miscommunication on snap cost Hoosiers points at end of half, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers get chances, but can't convert, via AP - LINK

