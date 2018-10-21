Hoosier Daily: October 21
Tweets of the Day
Back home again in Indiana.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 20, 2018
Honorary captain Ellie Mallory & the '86-88 #IUFB teams. pic.twitter.com/Dv600dh9nN
Final picks of the Second Round.— NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 20, 2018
51: LaQuinton Ross (@nazsuns)
52: Parker Jackson-Cartwright (@Raptors905)
53: Jordan Johnson (@austin_spurs)
54: Freddie McSwain (@wcknicks)#GLeagueDraft
Back and forth we go in Bloomington.@IndianaFootball grabs a brief lead, but @PennStateFball snatches it back after a long kick return and T-Mac TD: pic.twitter.com/F73c3nISBg— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018
We've seen some wacky weather across @B1Gfootball today, and we've got refs chasing play cards in high winds at @IndianaFootball's Memorial Stadium. 😅 pic.twitter.com/lbcEHGrEEj— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Another missed opportunity for IU in loss to Penn State, via HSR - LINK
· Notes: First-half fail an exercise in frustration, via HSR - LINK
· Penn State's McSorley beats IU with his legs not his arm, via CNHI - LINK
· IU Notebook: Miscommunication on snap cost Hoosiers points at end of half, via CNHI - LINK
· Hoosiers get chances, but can't convert, via AP - LINK
----
