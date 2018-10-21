Back home again in Indiana. Honorary captain Ellie Mallory & the '86-88 #IUFB teams. pic.twitter.com/Dv600dh9nN

Final picks of the Second Round. 51: LaQuinton Ross ( @nazsuns ) 52: Parker Jackson-Cartwright ( @Raptors905 ) 53: Jordan Johnson ( @austin_spurs ) 54: Freddie McSwain ( @wcknicks ) #GLeagueDraft

Back and forth we go in Bloomington. @IndianaFootball grabs a brief lead, but @PennStateFball snatches it back after a long kick return and T-Mac TD: pic.twitter.com/F73c3nISBg

We've seen some wacky weather across @B1Gfootball today, and we've got refs chasing play cards in high winds at @IndianaFootball 's Memorial Stadium. 😅 pic.twitter.com/lbcEHGrEEj

— IU head coach Tom Allen on giving up big plays on kickoff returns in IU's loss to Penn State.

"It just makes me want to puke."

Headlines:

· Another missed opportunity for IU in loss to Penn State, via HSR - LINK

· Notes: First-half fail an exercise in frustration, via HSR - LINK

· Penn State's McSorley beats IU with his legs not his arm, via CNHI - LINK

· IU Notebook: Miscommunication on snap cost Hoosiers points at end of half, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers get chances, but can't convert, via AP - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.