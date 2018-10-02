Hoosier Daily: October 2
Tweets of the Day
🎶 EVERYBODY GET UP IT'S TIME TO SLAM NOW 😏#HoosierHysteria pic.twitter.com/zNaUgom0yB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 1, 2018
Very greatful to receive an offer from Indiana University. Thank you @CoachAllenIU @OLCoachHiller @BruceSJohnson for this opportunity on the field and in the classroom.— Noah Nelson (@NoahNelson70) October 2, 2018
⚪️🔴#GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/zFpyT579vG
The odds of winning at least 1 game between OSU, PSU, and Michigan is about 41%. If IU does lose all those 3 games, 6-6 most likely record, followed by 7-5, then 5-7. 74% chance of 6+. #iufb— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 1, 2018
Headlines:
· Hoosiers stress finishing: Allen would go for it again on 4th down, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Hoosiers not satisfied with finish at Rutgers, via HSR - LINK
· Langford quietly learning IU way, via Journal Gazette - LINK
· Ohio State football: Urban Meyer turns attention to Indiana, via Dayton Daily News - LINK
· IU's Allen happy to see Jones step up as leader, via CNHI - LINK
· Three Early Thoughts: Indiana, via BuckeyeGrove.com - LINK
· Three takeaways from Monday's IU football media session, via IDS - LINK
