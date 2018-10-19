Hoosier Daily: October 19
Tweets of the Day
𝘗𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 19, 2018
𝗚𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱. pic.twitter.com/JSrPTlWptn
#MMPPoY Elite 8— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 18, 2018
(7) Kyle Guy - @UVAMensHoops
(15) Juwan Morgan - @IndianaMBB#GoHoos #IUBB
Holding down the fort... #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/7Mc4wWDFWN— RESPECTABLE ADAM (Bruner) (@B89Adam) October 18, 2018
Quote of the Day
"Having played inside and outside receiver now, just his total understanding of our scheme and of our offense has grown and I think that’s giving him a lot of confidence and it’s allowing him to play fast because his athletic ability is off the charts. He’s just starting to bring it all together now."
— IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey on standout receiver Ty Fryfogle.
Headlines:
· Hoosiers looking for Ball on the rebound, via HSR - LINK
· James Franklin: Penn State's receivers 'need to take the next step', via Post-Gazette - LINK
· Men's Soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Head to Rutgers on Friday, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
