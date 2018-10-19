Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 11:02:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 19

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Ybqmuryqq6upogkw4qtl
Marcelino Ball and the Hoosiers host Penn State this Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Having played inside and outside receiver now, just his total understanding of our scheme and of our offense has grown and I think that’s giving him a lot of confidence and it’s allowing him to play fast because his athletic ability is off the charts. He’s just starting to bring it all together now."
— IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey on standout receiver Ty Fryfogle.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers looking for Ball on the rebound, via HSR - LINK

· James Franklin: Penn State's receivers 'need to take the next step', via Post-Gazette - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Head to Rutgers on Friday, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}