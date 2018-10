"Having played inside and outside receiver now, just his total understanding of our scheme and of our offense has grown and I think thatโ€™s giving him a lot of confidence and itโ€™s allowing him to play fast because his athletic ability is off the charts. Heโ€™s just starting to bring it all together now."

Headlines:

ยท Hoosiers looking for Ball on the rebound, via HSR - LINK

ยท James Franklin: Penn State's receivers 'need to take the next step', via Post-Gazette - LINK

ยท Men's Soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Head to Rutgers on Friday, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

