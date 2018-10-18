Hoosier Daily: October 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
🏈 This weekend, we welcome back the '86, '87 & '88 bowl teams.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 17, 2018
Ellie Mallory (wife of HOF Coach Bill Mallory) joins #IUFB on the field. pic.twitter.com/5O15KKfOOH
Tom Allen, on his weekly radio show, says Penn State's Trace McSorley is top five QBs he's faced in terms of grit and playmaking ability.— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) October 17, 2018
I will be in Bloomington this weekend I’m coming home Indiana Hoosiers 🔴⚪️❗️— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) October 17, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Finishing a struggle for Indiana’s offense, via HSR - LINK
· Ellie Mallory to be IU’s honorary captain for Penn State game, via HSR - LINK
· Should Penix have a shot to lead IU to two more wins?, via CNHI - LINK
· Son of Hoosiers' coach proving that he belongs, via JG - LINK
· Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Lions have firepower edge in matchup of teams looking for answers, via PennLive - LINK
· Men's swim and dive set to battle two ranked opponents, via IDS - LINK
· Indiana’s King Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.