🏈 This weekend, we welcome back the '86, '87 & '88 bowl teams. Ellie Mallory (wife of HOF Coach Bill Mallory) joins #IUFB on the field. pic.twitter.com/5O15KKfOOH

Tom Allen, on his weekly radio show, says Penn State's Trace McSorley is top five QBs he's faced in terms of grit and playmaking ability.

I will be in Bloomington this weekend I’m coming home Indiana Hoosiers 🔴⚪️❗️

— IU head coach Tom Allen on the penalty calls from IU's loss to Iowa.

"Some of those things happen - but some can't. We have to be more disciplined."

Headlines:

· Finishing a struggle for Indiana’s offense, via HSR - LINK

· Ellie Mallory to be IU’s honorary captain for Penn State game, via HSR - LINK

· Should Penix have a shot to lead IU to two more wins?, via CNHI - LINK

· Son of Hoosiers' coach proving that he belongs, via JG - LINK

· Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Lions have firepower edge in matchup of teams looking for answers, via PennLive - LINK

· Men's swim and dive set to battle two ranked opponents, via IDS - LINK

· Indiana’s King Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

