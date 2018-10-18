Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 18

IU swimming star Lilly King was named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week for wins in a meet against Kentucky, Missouri and Notre Dame.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Some of those things happen - but some can't. We have to be more disciplined."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the penalty calls from IU's loss to Iowa.

Headlines:

· Finishing a struggle for Indiana’s offense, via HSR - LINK

· Ellie Mallory to be IU’s honorary captain for Penn State game, via HSR - LINK

· Should Penix have a shot to lead IU to two more wins?, via CNHI - LINK

· Son of Hoosiers' coach proving that he belongs, via JG - LINK

· Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Lions have firepower edge in matchup of teams looking for answers, via PennLive - LINK

· Men's swim and dive set to battle two ranked opponents, via IDS - LINK

· Indiana’s King Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}