Hoosier Daily: October 17

Qns7w7hwaqcqans4uphr
Wes Martin and the Hoosiers held a players only meeting following Saturday's blowout loss to Iowa.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

"We had to look Saturday in the face and call it what it was. We got our butts whooped on Saturday. We had to face that and just move on."
— IU offensive lineman Wes Martin on calling a players only meeting following IU's loss to Iowa.

Headlines:

· Fryfogle at ease in Indiana offense, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know about Penn State, via IDS - LINK

· No time to think back as Hoosiers prepare for Penn State, via CNHI - LINK

· Miller hopes non-league schedule tests young team, positions IU well, via HSR - LINK

· IU shuts out Butler to finish nonconference play, via IDS - LINK

