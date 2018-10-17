Hoosier Daily: October 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
James Franklin gave a lecture today on Indiana football. #iufb pic.twitter.com/TB9T7zMrRq— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) October 17, 2018
"It's important to give back because we're given so much. We have so many awesome opportunities."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 17, 2018
UNDAUNTED ➡️ @P_Rams12 & @_Jshun_ pic.twitter.com/pFt8IhuQMF
8️⃣ Hoosiers on @NBA Opening Night Rosters for the second year in a row! #iubb #ProIU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 17, 2018
📃 - https://t.co/rH2maTZK69 pic.twitter.com/vCbRbtb16F
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Fryfogle at ease in Indiana offense, via HSR - LINK
· Three things to know about Penn State, via IDS - LINK
· No time to think back as Hoosiers prepare for Penn State, via CNHI - LINK
· Miller hopes non-league schedule tests young team, positions IU well, via HSR - LINK
· IU shuts out Butler to finish nonconference play, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.