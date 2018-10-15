Hoosier Daily: October 15
Tweets of the Day
Syracuse vs. Indiana in New York City (aka not Detroit) #iufb https://t.co/CeRFbX2mso— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 14, 2018
#iufb opens as a 14-point dog vs. Penn St.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) October 14, 2018
The good news is Indiana matched Iowa with 6 scoring opportunities. Let's see how things ended. #iufb— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 15, 2018
Iowa: TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD
IU: FG, TD, failed 4th down, TD, INT, INT
✋ Questions with @j_hunter35 as he prepares for his freshman season! pic.twitter.com/0HE8C1COAC— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 14, 2018
Headlines:
· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Iowa, via HSR - LINK
· Lack of pressure on defense, plus no running game hurt IU, via CNHI - LINK
· Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Co-leads first unit in scoring in preseason finale, via CBSSports - LINK
· From The Other Side: In loss, missed chances overshadow solid effort for Penn State's defense, via Blue-White Illustrated - LINK
· From The Other Side: Consecutive losses a concerning trend for Franklin's teams, via Blue-White Illustrated - LINK
