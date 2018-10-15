Syracuse vs. Indiana in New York City (aka not Detroit) #iufb https://t.co/CeRFbX2mso

#iufb opens as a 14-point dog vs. Penn St.

The good news is Indiana matched Iowa with 6 scoring opportunities. Let's see how things ended. #iufb Iowa: TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, TD IU: FG, TD, failed 4th down, TD, INT, INT

✋ Questions with @j_hunter35 as he prepares for his freshman season! pic.twitter.com/0HE8C1COAC

— IU football commit Sampson James on why he flipped from Ohio State to Indiana

"Nothing wrong with Ohio State, I have nothing bad to say about their program. I felt like Indiana was a great fit for me, definitely when it comes to playing early and developing early."

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Iowa, via HSR - LINK

· Lack of pressure on defense, plus no running game hurt IU, via CNHI - LINK

· Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Co-leads first unit in scoring in preseason finale, via CBSSports - LINK

· From The Other Side: In loss, missed chances overshadow solid effort for Penn State's defense, via Blue-White Illustrated - LINK

· From The Other Side: Consecutive losses a concerning trend for Franklin's teams, via Blue-White Illustrated - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.