Hoosier Daily: October 14

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers fell to 4-3 on the season with Saturday's loss to Iowa.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Disappointed in how we performed, absolutely, but just weren't good enough today, and that's all on me."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on yesterday's loss to Iowa.

Headlines:

· Hawkeyes overpower sloppy Hoosiers, 42-16, via HSR - LINK

· Allen confident in handling of Ellison, via HSR - LINK

· Inability to tackle and poor defensive effort hamper IU against Iowa, via CNHI - LINK

· Indiana fans call for Penix to get a shot at QB, via CNHI - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU’s loss to Iowa, via IDS - LINK

· Tom Allen must accept blame for IU football’s shortcomings, via IDS - LINK

----

