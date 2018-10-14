The IUPD bike helmets are epic. 44 decals for George Taliaferro. #iufb ⚪️🔴🏈 pic.twitter.com/sI2mZDUwrc

Peyton Ramsey's legs are underrated. The @IndianaFootball QB shows it on the TD run ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/0LcMAhaRz7

— IU head coach Tom Allen on yesterday's loss to Iowa.

"Disappointed in how we performed, absolutely, but just weren't good enough today, and that's all on me."

Headlines:

· Hawkeyes overpower sloppy Hoosiers, 42-16, via HSR - LINK

· Allen confident in handling of Ellison, via HSR - LINK

· Inability to tackle and poor defensive effort hamper IU against Iowa, via CNHI - LINK

· Indiana fans call for Penix to get a shot at QB, via CNHI - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU’s loss to Iowa, via IDS - LINK

· Tom Allen must accept blame for IU football’s shortcomings, via IDS - LINK

