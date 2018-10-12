Hoosier Daily: October 12
Tweets of the Day
That moment when you see @yeahyeah_22’s high school highlights for the first time 👀🤣#B1GMediaDay | @juwanmorgan pic.twitter.com/OhuRPtiuRE— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 11, 2018
The coolest walk on in the country 😎#B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/9PHrShkFXl— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 12, 2018
Head coach Archie Miller sees reliability, commitment and a team-first mentality in two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and 2018-19 @IndianaMBB co-captain Zach McRoberts. #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/OgKLkNUTV7— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) October 11, 2018
On set with @BTNDaveRevsine.#B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/NJam9gYXQL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 11, 2018
Happy to be back home.@CoachAllenIU talks Saturday's #IUHomecoming game. pic.twitter.com/JyOjYos109— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 12, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
· Hoosiers creating competition in preseason, via HSR - LINK
· IU basketball's point guard battle still open, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU's Miller believes schedule will have Hoosiers ready for Big Ten, via CNHI - LINK
· Big Ten basketball, from top to bottom, via Daily Herald - LINK
· Breaking down IU-Iowa, via HawkeyeReport.com - LINK
· On Michael Penix and the plan moving forward, via HSR - LINK
· Is Iowa becoming a passing team? Nate Stanley's recent stats suggest that may be case, via HawkeyeCentral - LINK
