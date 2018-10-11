Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-11 07:47:26 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 11

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


M0tokygbggfjzsp3woz7
IU head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers head to Big Ten Media Day all day on Thursday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It’s trying to take a younger team and teach them how to fight through a tough Big Ten season, come back each week and you can’t get too down or too excited because you have another one coming next, and that’s the case with Iowa coming to town."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on bouncing back from last week's tough loss at Ohio State.

Headlines:

· Indiana University suspends football running back Morgan Ellison for sexual assault, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Indiana picked to finish 3rd in Big Ten media poll, via HSR - LINK

· No. 3/6 Indiana Swimming & Diving opens 2018 season with five wins at Quad Meet, via 14News - LINK

· Hoosiers taking the field on homecoming weekend, via IDS - LINK

· Podcast: Looking ahead to Indiana, via HawkeyeReport.com - LINK

· KIRK SPEAKS: Indiana, via BlackHeartGoldPants - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}