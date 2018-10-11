Hoosier Daily: October 11
Tweets of the Day
Set your DVR's for tomorrow to catch @Archie_Miller, @juwanmorgan and Zach McRoberts at #B1GMediaDay!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 10, 2018
11:20am ET - Coach Miller Press Conference
2:00pm ET - Coach, Juwan, Zach on @BigTenNetwork set pic.twitter.com/4qdIXHS7fx
Hoosiers forever... #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/2XmFxj8O0J— RESPECTABLE ADAM (Bruner) (@B89Adam) October 10, 2018
Super Bowl Champion.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 10, 2018
Indiana Hoosier.@NateSudfeld joins #IUFB on the field this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/m1zDuwWR7x
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Indiana University suspends football running back Morgan Ellison for sexual assault, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Indiana picked to finish 3rd in Big Ten media poll, via HSR - LINK
· No. 3/6 Indiana Swimming & Diving opens 2018 season with five wins at Quad Meet, via 14News - LINK
· Hoosiers taking the field on homecoming weekend, via IDS - LINK
· Podcast: Looking ahead to Indiana, via HawkeyeReport.com - LINK
· KIRK SPEAKS: Indiana, via BlackHeartGoldPants - LINK
