{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 09:15:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: October 10

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

A feature on 2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks highlights today's Hoosier Daily.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It was clear to us he had the Power Five-level talent. I think he'll fit in very nicely in the Big Ten."
— IU analyst Josh Helmholdt on new IU commit David Ellis.

Headlines:

· Taliaferro remembered as ‘IU royalty’, via HSR - LINK

· Hendershot emerging as weapon for IU, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know about Iowa, via IDS - LINK

· IU's Allen happy with progress at midway point of season, via CNHI - LINK

· Keion Brooks keeps intimate bonds, but Indiana is no lock, via USA TODAY - LINK

· Women's basketball has the luxury of depth this season, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}