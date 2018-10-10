Hoosier Daily: October 10
Tweets of the Day
B-TOWN WHAT'S GOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/BoP2s80m8e— David📶 (@davellis8) October 10, 2018
Eye-popping TV ratings number for our #Indiana - #OhioState last week on FOX. It drew 3,988,000 viewers for a 49-26 game, after the huge RedRiverShowdown:https://t.co/Yr37aTkyJx— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 9, 2018
Alexa, set the intensity to 💯 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/MaFehrNuhI— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 10, 2018
Headlines:
· Taliaferro remembered as ‘IU royalty’, via HSR - LINK
· Hendershot emerging as weapon for IU, via HSR - LINK
· Three things to know about Iowa, via IDS - LINK
· IU's Allen happy with progress at midway point of season, via CNHI - LINK
· Keion Brooks keeps intimate bonds, but Indiana is no lock, via USA TODAY - LINK
· Women's basketball has the luxury of depth this season, via IDS - LINK
