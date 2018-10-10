Eye-popping TV ratings number for our #Indiana - #OhioState last week on FOX. It drew 3,988,000 viewers for a 49-26 game, after the huge RedRiverShowdown: https://t.co/Yr37aTkyJx

Alexa, set the intensity to 💯 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/MaFehrNuhI

— IU analyst Josh Helmholdt on new IU commit David Ellis.

"It was clear to us he had the Power Five-level talent. I think he'll fit in very nicely in the Big Ten."

Headlines:

· Taliaferro remembered as ‘IU royalty’, via HSR - LINK

· Hendershot emerging as weapon for IU, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know about Iowa, via IDS - LINK

· IU's Allen happy with progress at midway point of season, via CNHI - LINK

· Keion Brooks keeps intimate bonds, but Indiana is no lock, via USA TODAY - LINK

· Women's basketball has the luxury of depth this season, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.