Hoosier Daily: October 1
Tweets of the Day
Can y’all please tell @TrayceJackson to stop playing ❗️❕❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/HycmR5MnKi— Armaan Franklin 2️⃣ (@unkle44artty) September 30, 2018
New S&P Plus is out. #iufb drops four spots to 49th. Offensive drops to 89th, Defense at 22nd, Special Teams recovers a bit and leaps to 54th.— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) September 30, 2018
George Taliaferro's 1949 @NFL Draft selection remains a landmark event.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) October 1, 2018
His story is the first in our series on pioneering Hoosiers. https://t.co/RfR44Wf5tu
Hoosier Hysteria 2018🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Gg5PpT6UwW— India Franklin (@indii5000) September 30, 2018
Headlines:
4 things we learned from IU's win at Rutgers, via HSR
Early start to basketball season projects Hysteria, via HSR
Men's Soccer: IU downs Penn State to pick up its ninth straight victory, via IDS
----
