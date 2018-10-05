Hoosier Daily: Oct. 5
Tweets of the Day
Spoken like a true Hoosier 🙌#IUBB pic.twitter.com/O7bEznQt5e— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 4, 2018
We work for each other. #LEO pic.twitter.com/HLEhkH6JuZ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 4, 2018
Roadtrip to Columbus.@CoachAllenIU on Saturday's battle with Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/4BI3VhKjOk— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 5, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines
• QB Peyton Ramsey settles into routine for 4-1 Hoosiers, via the Indianapolis Star - LINK
• 2018-19 ITH Season Preview: Purdue Boilermakers, via Inside The Hall - LINK
• You better raise four fingers to start the fourth quarter. Tom Allen explains why, via the Bloomington Herald-Times/Hoosier Sports Report - LINK
• Column: IU can win against Ohio State, just not on the scoreboard, via the Indiana Daily Student - LINK
• Ohio State's style on defense puts safeties on the spot, via the Columbus Dispatch - LINK
• Hunter Littlejohn embraces being Hoosier despite roots, via the Columbus Dispatch - LINK
• An inside look at what Dwayne Haskins and the Ohio State offense learned at Penn State: Doug Lesmerises, via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer - LINK
• Breaking down Pacers' preseason-opening victory over Rockets, via the Indianapolis Star - LINK
