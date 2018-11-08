Hoosier Daily: November 8
Tweets of the Day
Kawhi taught OG how to grab steals without looking pic.twitter.com/c78go7y2gV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2018
Great to have former #IUBB manager and @LAClippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank at practice today! pic.twitter.com/8ZIhkZLwRb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 7, 2018
Left the Hall with a dub 🤙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/N0PD89Em1P— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 7, 2018
Thank you to @BuffaLouies and @MotherBearsBLM for delivering a #BIGTime meal tonight to the #Savages on both Offense and Defense. Your hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed #ScoutTeam #iufb pic.twitter.com/21L9ZjLCI1— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) November 8, 2018
Headlines:
· Thanks to redshirt rule, more freshmen could see field down the stretch, via HSR - LINK
· Three things to know about Maryland, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: IU men's basketball needs consistency from Devonte Green this season, via IDS - LINK
· Evan Fitzner intends to make most of only season with IU men's basketball, via IDS - LINK
· IUWBB: IU downs Milwaukee, 68-66, via HSR - LINK
