{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 09:04:50 -0600') }}

Hoosier Daily: November 5

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Vwjzbg7rxpgiotvholp7
Football returns for Marcelino Ball and the Hoosiers this week, as they're set to host Maryland coming off the bye.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· IU basketball freshman phenom Romeo Langford unfazed by expectations, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Men's Soccer: IU downs Northwestern in overtime for first Big Ten Tournament victory, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer offense is relentless, via IDS - LINK

· IU baseball shows its potential at the 2018 Fall World Series, via IDS - LINK

· Ex-Hoosiers lineman transitions to IU coaching staff, via JG - LINK

