Hoosier Daily: November 5
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman takes the screen pass 39 yards for his third receiving touchdown and fifth overall this season for the Atlanta Falcons. #iufb pic.twitter.com/NAA3hCLROO— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 4, 2018
✋ Questions with Romeo Langford #iubb pic.twitter.com/QLNSBhViIK— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 4, 2018
#iufb opens as a 2.5-point favorite vs. Maryland.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 4, 2018
Headlines:
· IU basketball freshman phenom Romeo Langford unfazed by expectations, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Men's Soccer: IU downs Northwestern in overtime for first Big Ten Tournament victory, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: Men's soccer offense is relentless, via IDS - LINK
· IU baseball shows its potential at the 2018 Fall World Series, via IDS - LINK
· Ex-Hoosiers lineman transitions to IU coaching staff, via JG - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.