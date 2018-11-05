Former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman takes the screen pass 39 yards for his third receiving touchdown and fifth overall this season for the Atlanta Falcons. #iufb pic.twitter.com/NAA3hCLROO

#iufb opens as a 2.5-point favorite vs. Maryland.

Headlines:

· IU basketball freshman phenom Romeo Langford unfazed by expectations, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Men's Soccer: IU downs Northwestern in overtime for first Big Ten Tournament victory, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer offense is relentless, via IDS - LINK

· IU baseball shows its potential at the 2018 Fall World Series, via IDS - LINK

· Ex-Hoosiers lineman transitions to IU coaching staff, via JG - LINK

----

