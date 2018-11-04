Hoosier Daily: November 4
Tweets of the Day
Bye week.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 3, 2018
Missing Memorial Stadium. Back home next Saturday! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/I2rzjD1ben
"The style of play really fits what I can do." - Evan Fitzner #iubb pic.twitter.com/4FJ0BhkRRJ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 3, 2018
THE GAME-WINNER! 😱— NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018
Victor Oladipo scores 24 PTS with 12 REB to give the @Pacers the 102-101 victory on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/WPv09kCN7x
Headlines:
· Baseball: Team Cross Clinches Series with 8-7 Walk-Off Win in Extras via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Indiana and Maryland Set for Noon Kick on BTN, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
