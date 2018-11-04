"The style of play really fits what I can do." - Evan Fitzner #iubb pic.twitter.com/4FJ0BhkRRJ

THE GAME-WINNER! 😱 Victor Oladipo scores 24 PTS with 12 REB to give the @Pacers the 102-101 victory on @NBATV ! pic.twitter.com/WPv09kCN7x

Headlines:

· Baseball: Team Cross Clinches Series with 8-7 Walk-Off Win in Extras via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Indiana and Maryland Set for Noon Kick on BTN, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.