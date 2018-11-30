"I'm just trying to change people's lives. That's what it's all about." @VicOladipo joined @stanverrett to discuss his commitment to fighting cancer and his charity's $25,000 contribution to @TheVFoundation . pic.twitter.com/ghUwuEJ6Gh

Indiana listed as a 9-seed here. #iubb https://t.co/cxgOTC9aY1

Congrats to our women's basketball team. Much love from Hoosier Nation. Let's keep building on that WNIT Championship! 6-0! #IUWBB #IUBB

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down film from the Indiana-Duke game. -- Link

Terence Moore explains the softer side of Bob Knight for Forbes. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student untangles the complexity of Bob Knight. -- Link

PODCAST: The Hoosier Sound speaks with Freddie McSwain Jr. about Hoosier basketball. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik gives three tidbits to know before Indiana women's basketball takes on UCLA. -- Link

Isaiah De Los Santos of Blazer's Edge discusses Victor Oladipo's desire to make a song with Damian Lillard. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews Indiana wrestling's home opener this Friday. -- Link

Tom Rock of Newsday ponders whether or not the Giants will activate Cody Latimer from injured reserve. -- Link