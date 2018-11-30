Ticker
Hoosier Daily: November 30

Rob Phinisee and the Hoosiers take on Northwestern Saturday afternoon.
Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down film from the Indiana-Duke game. -- Link

Terence Moore explains the softer side of Bob Knight for Forbes. -- Link

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student untangles the complexity of Bob Knight. -- Link

PODCAST: The Hoosier Sound speaks with Freddie McSwain Jr. about Hoosier basketball. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik gives three tidbits to know before Indiana women's basketball takes on UCLA. -- Link

Isaiah De Los Santos of Blazer's Edge discusses Victor Oladipo's desire to make a song with Damian Lillard. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student previews Indiana wrestling's home opener this Friday. -- Link

Tom Rock of Newsday ponders whether or not the Giants will activate Cody Latimer from injured reserve. -- Link

----

