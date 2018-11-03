Hoosier Daily: November 3
Tweets of the Day
This morning @EdwardKoton15 sat down with #iubb commit @unkle44artty to talk about his recruiting process, family and what music he listens to pregame. 🔜🔜 #HN pic.twitter.com/6XMrM3mlJl— Kurt Spitler (@kurt_spitler) November 2, 2018
Hey @unkle44artty https://t.co/J0kp5Z7zGN— TJD (@TrayceJackson) November 2, 2018
For the second time in his career, @LukeTimian has been named a nominee for the @BurlsworthTrust Trophy.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 2, 2018
📰: https://t.co/eOmDLckis0 pic.twitter.com/92jKUOKoxH
Headlines:
· IU women calm jitters, roll in exhibition, via HSR - LINK
· Freshmen Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe shine in women's basketball exhibition win, via IDS - LINK
· McCracken family shows passion for Assembly Hall during women's game Friday night, via IDS - LINK
· IU soccer dominates All-Big Ten awards, via HSR - LINK
----
