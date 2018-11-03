This morning @EdwardKoton15 sat down with #iubb commit @unkle44artty to talk about his recruiting process, family and what music he listens to pregame. 🔜🔜 #HN pic.twitter.com/6XMrM3mlJl

For the second time in his career, @LukeTimian has been named a nominee for the @BurlsworthTrust Trophy. 📰: https://t.co/eOmDLckis0 pic.twitter.com/92jKUOKoxH

Headlines:

· IU women calm jitters, roll in exhibition, via HSR - LINK

· Freshmen Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe shine in women's basketball exhibition win, via IDS - LINK

· McCracken family shows passion for Assembly Hall during women's game Friday night, via IDS - LINK

· IU soccer dominates All-Big Ten awards, via HSR - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.