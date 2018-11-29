Hoosier Daily: November 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
That’s just how the game goes sometimes. We have some work to do. So let’s work! 1991-92 UCLA blew us out by 20 in November. We smashed them to go to the final four come March. You never know? #iubb @IndianaMBB— Alan Henderson (@44AlanHenderson) November 28, 2018
AJ Moye with a special message. #iubb pic.twitter.com/UcxbtDZOF6— Indiana All For You (@YouIndiana) November 28, 2018
Last night, Indiana trainer Tim Garl worked his 1,200th game. Bob Knight hired him 38 years ago, and Garl said he’d stay for five and then get his PhD. A real pro. pic.twitter.com/xPrA3m1gzM— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 28, 2018
Headlines
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student examines IU's loss to Duke. -- Link
PODCAST: Jason Delaney joins Kent Sterling to discuss Cathedral and Armaan Franklin. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student dives into the women's basketball team's win over Wake Forest. -- Link
Brian Rauf of Busting Brackets gives three observations about Indiana from the Duke game. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles senior soccer player Andrew Gutman. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down volleyball player Deyshia Lofton after she was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. -- Link
Terry Hutchens of The Herald Bulletin writes about what the expectations should be for this year's Indiana team. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star looks at the gap between Indiana and Duke. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.