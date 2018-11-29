Ticker
other sports

Hoosier Daily: November 29

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Romeo Langford pulls up for a jumper against Duke.
Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student examines IU's loss to Duke. -- Link

PODCAST: Jason Delaney joins Kent Sterling to discuss Cathedral and Armaan Franklin. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student dives into the women's basketball team's win over Wake Forest. -- Link

Brian Rauf of Busting Brackets gives three observations about Indiana from the Duke game. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles senior soccer player Andrew Gutman. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student breaks down volleyball player Deyshia Lofton after she was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. -- Link

Terry Hutchens of The Herald Bulletin writes about what the expectations should be for this year's Indiana team. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star looks at the gap between Indiana and Duke. -- Link

