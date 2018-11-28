Ryan Corazza, Inside the Hall: The Minute After: Duke

Adding to Indiana’s struggles? Just as he did against Arkansas, Juwan Morgan picked up two quick fouls. Though this time around, Archie Miller made the decision to bring him back in before the break instead of letting him ride out the entire rest of the first half on the bench. It paid off, as Morgan avoided his third foul. Yet, his presence didn’t do much to stem the tide, as Indiana trailed by 24 at half, 53-29.

While Duke’s attack slowed some in the second half — it even elicited a timeout and blazer toss from Coach K early on — and Indiana outscored the Blue Devils 40-37, the deficit was simply too big at half for the Hoosiers to ever seriously challenge. After a rough start with a number of quick turnovers, Indiana calmed down as the second half went along and ended up bring its turnover percentage down to 26 percent. That’s still much too high. Indiana’s miscues have been a growing concern over the last several contests, and that, along with poor free throw shooting, are sticking out as major weaknesses in an otherwise strong offensive profile.

Nithin Krishnan, Indiana HQ: Sloppy Start Dooms IU, Falls to Duke 90-69

Defensively, IU had no answer for freshman sensation Zion Williamson. In addition to his steal and windmill slam late in the first half, Williamson barreled through the Hoosier defense for 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, using a combination of speed, strength, and elusiveness that IU will likely not see again this season. Williamson's cohorts RJ Barrett and Tre Jones carved IU up as well. Barrett recorded 22 points and 9 rebounds before fouling out with nearly nine minutes left. Jones smoothly tallied 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists, while impressively not turning it over once.

Zach Osterman, The Indianapolis Star: Buzzer breakdown: Duke completely wipes out IU in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

As with the Arkansas week a little more than a week earlier, Indiana had to survive without senior forward Juwan Morgan early because of foul trouble. Morgan was hit with two whistles in the game’s first five minutes, sending him to the bench.

Foul calls can be dissected along the margins and in postgame film. Maybe Morgan has gotten a tough break or two. But a senior forward, his team’s recognized vocal leader, just can’t be in the habit of getting into foul trouble so often in such big moments.

Problems worsened Tuesday when De’Ron Davis, the Hoosiers’ backstop in Fayetteville, also reached two fouls in the first half. Duke’s explosive freshmen were just too much to handle inside. Eventually, Miller even bent his preferred approach of holding players with two fouls out until the second half, bringing Morgan back in with 10:07 remaining in the first half.