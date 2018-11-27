Ticker
Hoosier Daily: November 27

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers travel to Durham to play the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The teams you play against are much tougher than the environment itself."
— Archie Miller on playing at Duke

Headlines:

Mike Pudlow of Indiana HQ puts Duke freshman R.J. Barrett under the microscope. -- Link

JD King of Duke Basketball Report previews Tuesday's clash between Duke and Indiana. -- Link

Glen Morgenstern of The Chronicle gives Duke's three keys to beating the Hoosiers. -- Link

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier explains why the Duke game is only beginning of Indiana's tough stretch. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star details why Tuesday's game will be a measuring stick for the Hoosiers. -- Link

Myron Medcalf of ESPN explains why the NCAA's NET rankings are a mess. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student details Indiana senior Trevor Swartz's important role on the IU soccer team. -- Link

PODCAST: The Hoosier Network previews Indiana soccer's matchup with Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

----

