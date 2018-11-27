TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Daily: November 27
Tweets of the Day
📍 Durham, NC pic.twitter.com/0vvCEGc2lK— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 27, 2018
Indiana Basketball Weekly:Duke Preview W/Yogi Ferrell, Collin Hartman and Steve Risley https://t.co/eij6nBYe29 via @gruelingtruth #IndianaBasketball #Hoosiers— The Grueling Truth (@Gruelingtruth) November 27, 2018
Archie Miller says he hasn't seen NET rankings. "Those numbers are dictated by what you do. If you pay attention to them all the time, you can kind of get caught up in it. You have to control what you can control." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
Mike Pudlow of Indiana HQ puts Duke freshman R.J. Barrett under the microscope. -- Link
JD King of Duke Basketball Report previews Tuesday's clash between Duke and Indiana. -- Link
Glen Morgenstern of The Chronicle gives Duke's three keys to beating the Hoosiers. -- Link
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier explains why the Duke game is only beginning of Indiana's tough stretch. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star details why Tuesday's game will be a measuring stick for the Hoosiers. -- Link
Myron Medcalf of ESPN explains why the NCAA's NET rankings are a mess. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student details Indiana senior Trevor Swartz's important role on the IU soccer team. -- Link
PODCAST: The Hoosier Network previews Indiana soccer's matchup with Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
