Hoosier Daily: November 26

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers head to Duke for a heavyweight match on Tuesday night.
Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Men's Soccer: No. 1 Hoosiers roll into NCAA quarterfinals, 2-0, via HSR - LINK

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Purdue, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know before IU men’s basketball travels to play Duke, via IDS - LINK

· Where De'Ron Davis fits in the IU men's basketball rotation, via IDS - LINK

· IUWBB: Indiana beats Northern Illinois, 91-73, via HSR - LINK

----

