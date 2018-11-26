Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Great to have my future coaches stop by can’t wait to be a HOOSIER #IUnit19 #Hoosiers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/671YXUZeeF

Thank you for a great in home visit! Excited for the future. #IUnit19 pic.twitter.com/5ReP1BcVQl

WATCH ➡️ Highlights from No. 1-ranked Indiana’s 2-0 win over No. 20 Air Force on Sunday. Hoosiers advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the second-straight season for the 27th time in program history! #Q49 #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/I1kj6PgpbU

Headlines:

· Men's Soccer: No. 1 Hoosiers roll into NCAA quarterfinals, 2-0, via HSR - LINK

· 4 things we learned from IU’s loss to Purdue, via HSR - LINK

· Three things to know before IU men’s basketball travels to play Duke, via IDS - LINK

· Where De'Ron Davis fits in the IU men's basketball rotation, via IDS - LINK

· IUWBB: Indiana beats Northern Illinois, 91-73, via HSR - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.