This edition of the Hoosier Daily revisits tweets of the day, plus what media members are saying about IU's loss to Purdue and additional headlines.

— IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey on some of this year's struggles and how to improve for next season.

"We’ve got to be balanced all year long. There were games where we ran the ball really well. There were games where we threw the ball really well. I don’t think there is enough of that throughout the year where we complement each other."

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Insider: This offseason, IU football needs to grow up

If Indiana wants to turn the sour taste of Saturday’s disappointment — of, frankly, the disappointment of much of this season — into success nine months from now, then Indiana needs to grow up.

If you’ve read this far, then please read farther, to understand what this means, and what it doesn’t.

It doesn’t mean wholesale renovation on offense, but probably a reimagined direction. It doesn’t mean aggressive roster reconstruction. It certainly doesn’t mean a rethink of the program’s leadership.

But after Saturday’s disappointing 28-21 loss to Purdue, removing bowl eligibility from the table for a second-straight season, some things need to change. Mostly, Indiana (5-7, 2-7 in Big Ten) needs to mature as a program, at virtually every level.

“Going to really work hard to develop that this offseason, because we got a lot of really talented young guys,” IU coach Tom Allen said. “They’ve got to grow.”

Indiana was young this season — looked young, played young, behaved young, sometimes even coached young. Some of that was unavoidable. Some was not. But it can’t be an acceptable excuse 12 months from now.

Mike Miller, HSR: IU's postseason pursuit falls flat in 28-21 loss to Purdue

After it all ended, and the final round of handshakes were delivered, there was only one last, long walk to make.

The Hoosiers moved slowly down the west sideline of Memorial Stadium, through the double doors and into a tear-filled locker room, where they put to rest the final disappointment of their unfulfilling year.

Inside, the pain of Saturday’s 28-21 loss to Purdue was still sharp as Tom Allen addressed his team. The second-year coach spoke about appreciating the seniors, reflecting on individual work ethic and the need to continue growing as a team.

The latter part is where Allen and the Hoosiers could benefit from some introspection. The 2018 season ended well short of virtually every tangible goal Indiana set for itself — another year of failing to finish close games, another season of struggling to beat comparable opponents and another year of failing to develop an offense potent enough to consistently win games in the Big Ten East.

Saturday was more of the same from Indiana (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten), which didn’t finish enough drives, didn’t create enough explosive plays and didn’t do the little things inside of a game that add up to the breakthrough moments that continue to elude this program.

“Just really disappointed,” Allen said.

Now, as he enters another crucial offseason, Allen has to decide what’s working and what’s not.

Sean Mintert, IDS: Three takeaways from IU football's loss to Purdue

2. IU’s offense was ineffective for most of the day.

Before Saturday’s game, Purdue was ranked 99th out of 129 teams in total defense. The Boilermakers were conceding an average of 437 yards per game and even though that trend continued against IU, the Hoosier attack was largely inefficient and struggled to make an impact. Ramsey’s final stat line of 345 passing yards and one touchdown may look gaudy at first glance, but 167 of those yards came in the fourth quarter, when IU had abandoned the running game in a search for quick scoring drives.

“They were stirring some things up and giving us different looks,” IU Coach Tom Allen said. “We had more yards than they did, but that doesn’t really matter. It’s about points.”

Points were something the Hoosiers were sorely lacking against a defensive unit that was one of the more porous in the Big Ten. The Purdue defense was giving up an average of 28 points per game, yet IU only managed to score 21 points, with seven of those coming near the end of the game.

It took nearly 20 minutes of game time for the Hoosiers to get on the board, and they fell silent again after freshman running back Stevie Scott’s touchdown with more than 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. IU didn’t score again until halfway through the final quarter, making its drought between scores 33 minutes and 19 seconds.

Matt Stevens, GoldAndBlack.com: Bucket returns to West Lafayette as Boilermakers get bowl eligible

For the second straight season, Purdue fans can celebrate both the Old Oaken Bucket coming home and bowl eligibility following a win over rival Indiana.

Purdue defeated IU 28-21 to ensure postseason play in consecutive seasons, while the Hoosiers end their season 5-7 for the second year in a row, thanks to a loss in the annual rivalry game.

Rondale Moore certainly made an impact in his first Bucket Game as the freshman finished with two touchdown receptions and his seventh 100-plus-yard game of the season.

Moore gave Purdue the lead in the second quarter on a 56-yard deep ball from David Blough on which Moore simply beat both Indiana safeties on a straight vertical route. Moore then beat double coverage in the third quarter on an out-and-up route for a 33-yard touchdown. Moore even recovered Indiana's onside kick attempt to seal the victory.

When asked about the future of the program, the freshman wide receiver responded with three words: "Big Ten championship."

"We knew he would be a difference-maker and I probably undersold him to be quite honest with you," Brohm said. "Nobody stopped him. Nobody contained him and numerous teams tried this season."