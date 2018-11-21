Those stories and more are embedded below.

Today's edition of the Hoosier Daily looks at what media members are saying about IU's win over UT Arlington, plus tweets of the day and additional links around IU athletics.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Injury troubles threatening IU basketball already

Juwan Morgan, Damezi Anderson and Justin Smith entered the Assembly Hall media room Tuesday night, following a 78-64 win against Texas-Arlington, at whatever is three steps down from a march.

They looked weary, and they had every right to. They represented 60 percent of what IU had left by the end of Tuesday’s closer-than-it-should-have-been affair, the product of a program suddenly running out of bodies.

“If it gets to that point where we have to play five people 40 minutes a game,” senior forward Juwan Morgan said, “then that’s what we’ll do.”

Morgan hauled IU (4-1) back from the abyss via that by-any-means-necessary attitude, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds on a night when Indiana made its last substitution with 4 ½ minutes left and finished the game without a substitute available.

Mike Miller, HSR: Hoosiers survive scare from UT-Arlington, win 78-64

The game was not yet 90 seconds old, and Archie Miller already looked exasperated.

After scoring Tuesday’s first points on a layup, Indiana sophomore guard Al Durham landed hard on the baseline and was slow to get up. While Durham writhed, Miller leaned against the scorer’s table with an incredulous expression, as if to say, “Is this really happening?”

Durham eventually got up, played a few more minutes but left for the locker room late in the half. Somehow, an already short Indiana bench got shorter in Tuesday’s 78-64 win over UT-Arlington.

Not only did the Hoosiers lose Durham, they started the game without De’Ron Davis, who is dealing with a sore Achilles after playing 23 minutes on Sunday at Arkansas. Then, IU flirted with one of the season’s worst-case scenarios, playing the final four minutes of the game without star freshman Romeo Langford, whose nose was bloodied from an unintentional head butt under the basket.

The blows keep coming for the Hoosiers, who started the night with a seven-man rotation that was eventually whittled down to five.

Indiana’s injury situation isn’t getting any better. On Tuesday, it only got worse.

“That would make seven (key) players not available due to injury,” Miller said, “and I don’t know if I’ve been around that one too much. But we’ll give it a go with the guys we have the next couple of days. We’ll have to figure out who is ready.”

Cameron Drummond, IDS: Three takeaways from IU men's basketball's win against the University of Texas at Arlington

2. IU's turnovers and poor distance shooting made conditions ripe for an upset loss.

The Hoosiers did not play well for large stretches against the Mavericks.

IU finished with just two made three-pointers from 12 attempts, and IU committed 13 first-half turnovers and 18 total turnovers. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, the Mavericks made just eight of their 25 first-half shots, including a dismal 1-12 showing shooting three-pointers in the opening period.

Junior guard Edric Dennis led a furious comeback attempt for Texas-Arlington in the second half, scoring 13 points and making three three-pointers to help close the deficit to just one point. But, the Mavericks scored just two points in the final 5:12 of the game as the Hoosiers went on a 17-4 scoring run.

"I think we got lackadaisical. They were just taking the ball from us," Morgan said. "They were just making whatever they wanted, doing whatever they wanted on the offensive end. I was just trying to rally the guys together, get them together to really just start fighting, just pull that dog out of everybody."

Texas-Arlington also committed several early fouls in the second half, which allowed IU to score 10 second-half points from the free throw line to help make sure it avoided an embarrassing home loss.

Anderson also hit a three-pointer with less than four minutes left to extend the Hoosier lead to 10 points, effectively ending the visitors' comeback hopes.

"He does have confidence in his shot," Miller said. "He believes he can make it. We believe he can make it."