Hoosier Daily: November 2

Jordan Wells
Romeo Langford finished with 13 points in IU's exhibition win over Southern Indiana.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think you saw a little bit of a glimpse of what we kind of see every single day: solid, really, really tough-minded defensively, smart. Offensively still has to learn how to play the college game. Doesn't really know how that feels yet. For the most part he's been pretty impressive."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on freshman point guard Rob Phinisee's performance against Southern Indiana.

Headlines:

· 3 reasons IU basketball beat Southern Indiana, 96-62, in exhibition, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Phinisee makes case at point guard in exhibition win over USI, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: IU men's basketball's blowout exhibition victory is a promising first step, via IDS - LINK

· Rodney Watson wants loss to Indiana to be something USI can build on, via Courier & Press - LINK

· Terry Hutchens column: IU football fighting for bowl life, via CNHI - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}