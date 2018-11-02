🎥 Highlights from our 96-62 exhibition win over Southern Indiana with Don Fischer on the call. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/V6nHfekJwx

— IU head coach Archie Miller on freshman point guard Rob Phinisee's performance against Southern Indiana.

"I think you saw a little bit of a glimpse of what we kind of see every single day: solid, really, really tough-minded defensively, smart. Offensively still has to learn how to play the college game. Doesn't really know how that feels yet. For the most part he's been pretty impressive."

Headlines:

· 3 reasons IU basketball beat Southern Indiana, 96-62, in exhibition, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Phinisee makes case at point guard in exhibition win over USI, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: IU men's basketball's blowout exhibition victory is a promising first step, via IDS - LINK

· Rodney Watson wants loss to Indiana to be something USI can build on, via Courier & Press - LINK

· Terry Hutchens column: IU football fighting for bowl life, via CNHI - LINK

