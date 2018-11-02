Hoosier Daily: November 2
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
🎥 Highlights from our 96-62 exhibition win over Southern Indiana with Don Fischer on the call.#IUBB pic.twitter.com/V6nHfekJwx— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 2, 2018
#IUBB is back 😎— Freddie McSwain Jr. (@Mcswain_Jr21) November 1, 2018
Initial impression of your 2018-19 Indiana Hoosiers: this team can play some damn ball. It's gonna be a fun year. #iubb— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 2, 2018
-Rob Phinisee's solid performance— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) November 2, 2018
-Romeo Langford showing up on defense
-Damezi Anderson lights out from downtown
-De'Ron Davis returning from injury
-Indiana basketball's depth this season.@ZainPyarali & @EdwardKoton15 have the takeaways from tonight's #iubb exhibition. pic.twitter.com/86F1000rzM
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· 3 reasons IU basketball beat Southern Indiana, 96-62, in exhibition, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Phinisee makes case at point guard in exhibition win over USI, via HSR - LINK
· COLUMN: IU men's basketball's blowout exhibition victory is a promising first step, via IDS - LINK
· Rodney Watson wants loss to Indiana to be something USI can build on, via Courier & Press - LINK
· Terry Hutchens column: IU football fighting for bowl life, via CNHI - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.