In today's addition of the Hoosier Daily, we look at tweets of the day, plus what media members are saying about IU's loss at Arkansas and additional IU headlines.

“You take young kids and put them in this environment, and this is something they’re going to remember.... this is how you improve as a team.” - Coach Miller #iubb pic.twitter.com/eHZ9e3mGLR

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: IU needs to learn from loss in Arkansas

Consider injuries an explanation or an excuse, whichever you prefer. They’re Indiana’s biggest hurdle right now, and whether the Hoosiers (3-1) get the most out of this tough nonconference stretch will be determined by whether they can manage shorthanded.

“I give our guys credit. They fought,” Miller said postgame. “We clawed back. We just weren’t good enough here.”

Indiana might have fared differently with Devonte Green (thigh) or Zach McRoberts (back), both of whom traveled but didn’t play. Race Thompson (concussion) and Jerome Hunter (lower body surgery) couldn’t even make the trip.

Foul trouble played its part early as well, sidelining Morgan for all but three minutes of the first half and before he attempted a field goal. It also had Miller rotating tightly among his guards, a position already thinned by the injuries bothering Green and McRoberts.

Mike Miller, HSR: Hoosiers hope to learn from 73-72 loss to Razorbacks

Even in defeat, the narrow loss in a Southeastern Conference environment provided IU both with evidence for optimism and some crucial teaching points.

Indiana weathered an ugly first half without Juwan Morgan, who didn’t play the final 17 minutes after picking up his second foul early in the contest. It introduced its young rotation to what college basketball looks like away from home, and it saw just how valuable its one-two punch of Morgan and Romeo Langford can be when needed the most.

The Hoosiers also learned just how much better they have to be against premier big men. Indiana had few answers for Arkansas big man Daniel Gafford, who was clearly the best player on the floor while totaling 27 points and 12 rebounds. Ultimately, Gafford and Arkansas’ pressure put a spotlight on both IU’s shrinking depth and its youth.

“He pretty much neutralized the game at any point in time, and he was dominant, which is something that is obviously going to help us moving forward in defending the caliber of big like that,” Miller said.

Bob Holt, NWA: Perfect make, then miss: Jones' free throw heroics give Hogs victory over Indiana

After the Hoosiers tied the game 72-72 on Rob Phinisee's three-pointer with 48 seconds left and Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey missed a jump shot with 21 seconds left, Indiana had two shots to take the lead.

But Phinisee missed on a driving attempt and De'Ron Davis missed a putback attempt. Jones got the rebound and Davis was called for fouling him trying to steal the ball. The play was in front of the Hoosiers' bench.

"I don't know if he fouled him or not," Indiana Coach Archie Miller said. "But I know it's a tough call."

Jones had a different take.

"I got hit in my face," Jones said. "To me, I got fouled. It was probably 50-50 to [to Miller], but I got hit."

Andrew Hutchinson, HawgBeat.com: Hogs pick up marquee win over Indiana

It was a stark contrast to their season-opening loss to the Longhorns, when Arkansas missed a potentially game-clinching free throw and then opted against a strategic foul in the closing seconds, allowing them to hit the game-tying three-pointer.

The Hoosiers had a great chance to win the game with point-blank looks by Rob Phinisee and De’Ron Davis in the final 10 seconds, but neither shot fell. Instead, Jones and his 6-foot-5 frame battled for a tough rebound and was fouled. Although Indiana head coach Archie Miller described it as a “50/50” call, it set up the perfectly executed missed free throw that bounced around the rim and didn’t allow the Hoosiers to run the play they set up in a timeout.

“Coach A told me to miss it and make sure it was a good miss,” Jones said. “I didn’t know it was going to be that good of a miss.”

Up until the last minute of the game, it seemed like Arkansas was destined for another tough loss in a possible resume-building game when March rolls around.

The Razorbacks led by 10 points on three separate occasions early in the second half and had several opportunities to extend it, but failed to do so and saw the lead evaporate in less than four minutes.

That could have ended their hopes of knocking off a team that just beat No. 24 Marquette by 23 points, but star big man Daniel Gafford said they leaned on the lessons learned from the Texas loss to right the ship.

“In the Texas game, we panicked even though we were up,” Gafford said. “We just let everything fall apart instead of staying together as a team. … Some young teams might panic in this situation, but what we did (today) was come together as a team.”