{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 11:02:54 -0600') }}

Hoosier Daily: November 16

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will try to pull off a major upset at Michigan this weekend.
Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Hunter undergoes surgery, out indefinitely, via HSR - LINK

· Column: IU-Michigan rivalry illustrates total dominance, via CNHI - LINK

· Ask Nick: Is this Michigan football team built to finish strong?, via Detroit Free Press - LINK

· Michigan Football: IU Statistical Preview, via TheWolverine.com - LINK

· Keys To The Game: Michigan Football vs. Indiana, via TheWolverine.com - LINK

· All-American Emily Fitzner signs with IU volleyball, via IDS - LINK

· IU baseball receives National Letters of Intent, via IDS - LINK

