{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 10:12:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: November 13

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers host No. 24 Marquette on Wednesday night.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Quote of the Day

"We had much better intensity on the ball. You could tell. We were playing much more organized as a team."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on what improved defensively from the Chicago State game to Montana State.

Headlines:

· Allen unsure if Philyor will return this season, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from Monday's football press conference, via IDS - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU Coach Archie Miller's weekly radio show, via IDS - LINK

· Men's soccer: IU soccer No. 2 overall seed for NCAA, via HSR - LINK

