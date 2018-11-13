Hoosier Daily: November 13
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
WATCH ➡️ For the 43rd time in program history and for the 32nd-straight year, the Hoosiers heard their name called.#Q49 #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/YJyHuUiTZ1— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 12, 2018
#iubb injuries, per Archie Miller on his weekly radio show:— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) November 13, 2018
Devonte Green - thigh contusion
Zach McRoberts - back
McRoberts and Green "hit and miss right now."
Race Thompson - concussion like symptoms after a collision on the court in Sunday's practice. Could miss time.
New season, new GIFs. #IUBB— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) November 12, 2018
💪: https://t.co/elxB0c01eW pic.twitter.com/FmM0w3mEke
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Allen unsure if Philyor will return this season, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from Monday's football press conference, via IDS - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU Coach Archie Miller's weekly radio show, via IDS - LINK
· Men's soccer: IU soccer No. 2 overall seed for NCAA, via HSR - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.