Hoosier Daily: November 12

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers aim to pull off an upset at Michigan this Saturday.
Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Maryland, via HSR - LINK

· Men's swimming and diving breaks records, leads Big Ten over ACC, via IDS - LINK

· IUWBB: Hoosiers prevail at Oakland, 59-32, via HSR - LINK

· IU soccer wins first BTT title since ’13, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer states case for number one seed in NCAA Tournament, via IDS - LINK

