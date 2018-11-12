Hoosier Daily: November 12
Tweets of the Day
November 11, 2010: Cody Zeller commits to play basketball for Indiana University. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/7lOMlBIqte— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) November 11, 2018
Congrats to LB @CCovington02 (@dallascowboys) who recorded his first tackle in the NFL last night. #iufb— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 12, 2018
A new #IUFB true freshman record ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DlbpsNg0YY— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 10, 2018
Headlines:
· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Maryland, via HSR - LINK
· Men's swimming and diving breaks records, leads Big Ten over ACC, via IDS - LINK
· IUWBB: Hoosiers prevail at Oakland, 59-32, via HSR - LINK
· IU soccer wins first BTT title since ’13, via HSR - LINK
· COLUMN: Men's soccer states case for number one seed in NCAA Tournament, via IDS - LINK
----
