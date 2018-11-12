November 11, 2010: Cody Zeller commits to play basketball for Indiana University. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/7lOMlBIqte

Congrats to LB @CCovington02 ( @dallascowboys ) who recorded his first tackle in the NFL last night. #iufb

Headlines:

· 4 things we learned from IU’s win over Maryland, via HSR - LINK

· Men's swimming and diving breaks records, leads Big Ten over ACC, via IDS - LINK

· IUWBB: Hoosiers prevail at Oakland, 59-32, via HSR - LINK

· IU soccer wins first BTT title since ’13, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Men's soccer states case for number one seed in NCAA Tournament, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.